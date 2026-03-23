Woman on court bail arrested for stealing a baby commits same offence within 3 months

Suspect Aisha Mary Wilson

* The suspect and victim were once neighbours in Mangochi Township before the victim got married and relocated to her home village in Katema area

* It is alleged that the suspect continued monitoring the victim from a distance until she eventually gave birth in November last year

By Duncan Mlanjira

Aisha Mary Wilson, who is on court bail after been arrested for stealing a baby in January this year, has been arrested by Mangochi Police just within three months for committing the same offence.

Mangochi Police public relations officer (PRO), lnspector Amina Tepani Daudi, reports that the 26-year-old Wilson was picked over the weekend after been on the run for allegedly stealing her friend’s five-month-old baby girl on March 18, 2026, near Katema Bus Depot.

lnspector Daudi reports that police records indicate the suspect is currently on court bail after allegedly committing a similar offence in Makanjira in January this year.

“The suspect and victim were once neighbours in Mangochi Township before the victim got married and relocated to her home village in Katema area,” reports lnspector Daudi. “It is alleged that the suspect continued monitoring the victim from a distance until she eventually gave birth in November last year.”

The report further indicates that about a fortnight ago, Wilson convinced the victim to return to Mangochi Town promising her a job opportunity but after staying together for a couple of days without the job materarising, the victim decided to return home in Katema.

On the day of her trip back home, reports lnspector Daudi, the suspect offered to escort her to Katema Depot and along the way, she further offered to assist her unsuspecting victim to carry the baby since the mother had other luggage.

As they approached the depot, the suspect excused herself to answer the call of nature and disappeared with the child. Upon failing to trace her whereabouts by making inquiries within the area, the victim then reported the matter to police later that night.

Daudi says the police traced and arrested the suspect in Chimwala area, where she had been hiding, and rescued the stolen baby, who was positively identified by the parents and was referred to Mangochi District Hospital for medical examination.

Wilson, who hails from Katema Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi, “has since been charged with child stealing, which contravenes section 167 of the Penal Code, and will appear before court after the completion of paperwork,” reports lnspector Daudi.