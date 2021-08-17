Will Nyasa Big Bullets replicate their brilliant achievement in CECAFA Kagame Cup in Wednesday’s FDH Bank Cup quarterfinal?

* The quarterfinal is to complete the last slot of the FDH Bank Cup semifinal



By Duncan Mlanjira

Straight from their brilliant performance at the 2022 CECAFA Kagame Cup in Tanzania, Nyasa Big Bullets have an uphill task tomorrow, Wednesday when they travel to Lilongwe to face Silver Strikers at Silver Stadium in the quarterfinal to complete the last slot of the FDH Bank Cup semifinal.

The People’s Team drew two group games and won one last match of the Kagame Cup to reach the semifinal where they beat hosts Azam FC 4-2 after penalty shootout following a 2-2 semi-final draw.

But the Bullets, who participated as guests, lost the final 0-1 against Express FC of Uganda played on Saturday in what was described as one of the best matches of the 2022 edition.

Despite being silver medalists, Big Bullets also came back with individual accolades through Yamikani Fodya as the tournament’s Best Player with Chimwemwe Idana voted the Fair Play award.

Now all eyes will be on this FDH Bank Cup quarterfinal to identify the fourth semifinalists — joining Mighty Wanderers, Ekwendeni Hammers and Rumphi United.

Mighty Wanderers beat Mafco 2-0 through goals from Vincent Nyangulu and Vitumbiko Kumwenda while Ekwendeni Hammers beat Ntopwa also 2-0 through Jack Maulana and Egdar Mgagama 90.

Dedza Young Soccer were hammered 1-4 by Rumphi United who scored through Foster Kanyenda, Festus Chikwezga, Trouble Kajani and Gerald Ngwira while Dedza’s consolation was from Ernest Mdapeza scored in the 58th minute when they were already 3 goals down.

The FDH Bank Cup is the highest sponsored tournament on the land at total package of K90 million with the champions going home with K25 million and runners up with K8 million.

FDH Bank also introduced a ‘Wasala-Wasala’ campaign in which all losing quarterfinalists received a prize money of K1 million.

FDH Bank Plc’s Senior Marketing Manager, Ronald Chimchere said they are excited of this last quarterfinal between two of the countries top sides — Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers.

Interestingly, the two are separated by two points in the TNM Super League in which the defending champions Bullets lead with 48 points while the Bankers are second with 46.

However, the Bullets have two games in hand gained because of the absence through their CECAFA Kagame Cup participation. The FDH Bank Cup quarterfinal was also delayed because of the Tanzania trip.

Chimchere said the tie at Silver Stadium adds an icing to the cake as the tournament is set to move onto the next level — the semifinals.

“The tournament has been progressive so far,” he said. “We have witnessed massive competition to this stage, which is good for our football.

“We look forward to this last quarterfinal and hoping to watch more excitement in the semifinals as well as the final.

“As FDH Bank, we are eagerly awaiting to crowning of the first FDH Bank Cup champions — winners of the ultimate prize of K25 million.

Man of the Match in the quarterfinals walked away with K50,000 cash prize and a minituare.

The competition will also have other categories such as Discovery Player of the Tournament, Golden Boot Award as well as Best Goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, to cover for lost time, the Bullets will travel to Mzuzu soon after the crunching quarterfinal to honour two TNM Super League assignments — against 5th-place Moyale on Saturday and Mzuzu Warriors (16th) on Sunday both at Mzuzu Stadium.

On Thursday, August 26, the People’s team will be up against 10th-placed Red Lions.