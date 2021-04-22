Veteran journalist Limbani Moya succumbs to CoVID-19 complications; Had just returned from kidney transplant in India

The man every journalist of his generation called ‘Agent Zero’

By Duncan Mlanjira

Veteran journalist Limbani Moya, who was working at Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) as Broadcasting Monitoring Officer, has died at Mwaiwathu Hospital in Blantyre of CoVID-19 complications.

MACRA’s Communications Manager Clara Ngwira confirmed of the death and said the late Moya’s remains is expected to be taken from Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for his residence at Namiyango in Bangwe Township tomorrow (Friday) and thereafter his burial at HHI Cemetery in Blantyre.

Close family sources say sadly, he has died a day after returning from India where he had a successful kidney transplant. He was discharged from the Indian hospital on Tuesday, March 20 and arrived back home in Malawi on Wednesday, April 12.

The same day he was admitted at Mwaiwathu where he was diagnosed with CoVID the following day.

Meanwhile, tributes pour in for the veteran scribe, who first worked for Blantyre Printing & Publishing (BP&P’s) subsidiary Blantyre Newspapers Limited (BNL) — now called Times Group — up to 1993 when he joined The Nation in its formative year.

Writing on his Facebook page, Moya’s former workmate at The Nation, Gracian Tukula said he hopes to write a story of his life one day and “one of the things I will discuss is how I found myself in journalism, and how I settled in that profession”.

“I will, obviously, discuss Ken Lipenga [The Nation newspaper’s first Editor-in Chief], Aleke Banda [Founder] Mbumba Banda and Alfred Ntonga but that story will not be complete without mentioning Limbani Moya, my first immediate boss.

“He helped me settle both in the newsroom and in Ndirande Newlines where we both lived at that time. It is sad that Limbani will not have a chance to read that story — having gone to the Lord earlier this afternoon.

“At least, he has gone knowing how grateful I am for the role he played in mentoring me both as a journalist and as a man. His death is devastating, but I count myself lucky to have met and known him.

“Most importantly, I consider myself very privileged to have learned the trade under his wings — a humble, open and generous character who will be sorely missed. Rest well LiMo.”

Former editor for Tikambe, Chichewa supplement pages of Malawi News newspaper, Steve Gulumba said: “He also was my boss at Malawi News. But man! he was a no-nonsense but a very good boss who did not take things personal. Amangopanga zantchito basi mushautana zatha — no zidani (he would shout out inefficiencies here and there but all to do with professional work — nothing personal)”

UK-based journalist and a former Malawi Police officer, Peter Makossah just said: “Rest well, Agent Zero, We are lost” — a nickname LiMo gave himself and got stuck.

Ken Lipenga, who is former Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister said of LiMo — whom he had also worked with whilst he was BNL’s Editor-in-Chief — “I’m deeply saddened by the death of Limbani Moya, with whom I once worked. My thoughts go out to his family.”

Technical journalist Wanthaza Mughogho just quoted JK Rowling: ‘To the well-organised mind, death is but the next great adventure’ and added his words: “R.I.P. Limbani Moya” to which lawyer Joseph Kamkwasi replied: “Just a stage in the cycle of life.”

This was LiMo’s second kidney transplant, the first was some years back with which he celebrated on World Kidney Day, March 12, 2020 with a picture post of himself and his wife, saying:

“Eternally grateful to this awesome loving woman, my soulmate, who gave me, not only her ❤️ but a kidney as well. Nursed me through difficult dialysis days. Sacrificed nights at Kabula, Casternhof and BLK kidney hospitals.”

That post attracted an avalanche of responses — 314 likes 👍 and 206 comments.

Albert Limbe had said: “That’s your true rib man. Happy kidney day” while fellow journalist Rex Chikoko wrote: “A true meaning of a wife, a best friend and and mostly a woman.”

Symon Kunthambuyo had said: “Limbani, my brother, what a powerful and touching message you have shared. Love has no boundaries — it has no limits. May God continue to bless your wife” with Hastings Chatsika also supporting it, saying “what a moving tribute to a caring and living wife — you are truly loved and may God continue to bless her. Happy Kidney Day”.

Kambani Bolokonya said these are the stories people need to hear: “She gave you a second chance in life. You’re both warriors” while journalist late Cheu Mita, who also succumbed to CoVID-19 in February, also then said of LiMo’s wife: “What a selfless woman and indeed a beautiful story. You are blessed.”

Former Inspector General of the Malawi Police, Lot Dzonzi, who worked closely with Moya when he was national public relations officer for the Police had commented: “What else can we say? May God bless her real good! May He increase the number of her days on earth. May her endevours be multiplied a hundredfold. May her every step be blessed.”

And today, all Dzonzi could say at the moment is: “My deepest condolences”.