UN Secretary-General António Guterres hails Mutharika’s choice of female Vice-President

Analysis by Lily Kampani, Jeremiah Mphande & Austine Kananji, MANA

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, António Guterres has praised President Arthur Peter Mutharika for promoting gender equality through the appointment of Justice Jane Mayemu Ansah, SC (Rtd) as Malawi’s new Vice-President — a decision widely seen as a milestone for women’s political representation in the country.

In a congratulatory letter dated October 4, Guterres applauded the decision, describing it as a significant step “towards achieving gender parity at all levels” and encouraging continued efforts to promote women’s participation in governance.

He reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to working with Malawi on peace, human rights, climate action, and sustainable development while the African Union Commission (AUC) and its observers, observes that the appointment of a woman to the vice-presidency reinforces regional calls for inclusive leadership across Africa.

The AUC also publicly congratulated the Malawi President on the election outcome, noting the AU’s engagement around the electoral process through its observers during the September 16 general elections.

OXFAM and its partners also welcomed the appointment saying, saying in a statement issued today that “it is a powerful affirmation that when women are entrusted with leadership, our democracy deepens and the path towards gender equality is strengthened for future generations.”

Local women’s rights networks such as the NGO Gender Coordination Network (NGO-GCN) echoed the sentiment, describing Ansah’s appointment as “a powerful message to women across the country that leadership is within their reach”.

Ansah is a former Supreme Court judge and former chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), She also served as Malawi’s first female Attorney General and then as a judge on the Supreme Court of Appeal.

As MEC chairperson, she presided over the 2019 elections, which were won by Mutharika but was riddled with some irregularities and when the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party sought court intervention, the results of the presidential poll were nullified by the Constitutional Court.

In the rerun in 2020, the MCP and the UTM formed an electoral Tonse Alliance and assumed power with Lazarus Chakwera as President and late Saulos Chilima as Vice President.

Meanwhile, after years of economic turbulence and public frustration, Malawi’s new leadership takes office amid calls for transparency and fiscal discipline, according to governance specialists during interviews on Sunday.

Governance expert Mabvuto Bamusi emphasised that the will of the people must be honored, particularly by putting the economy back on track and he urged Mutharika and his government to prioritise stabilising the economy to prevent unnecessary price increases.

“Malawians are living unbearable because of the skyrocketing prices of goods and services,” Bamusi said, while warning that Malawi’s current borrowing rate, pegged at 86% of GDP, is unsustainable and called for fiscal discipline, and borrowing only when necessary.

Bamusi also urged the President to mobilise Malawians to be productive so that the country exports more than it imports: “Government must practice transparency and accountability,” he said, commending President Mutharika for his commitment not to shield anyone involved in corruption, whether a civil servant or party official.

He added that appointments and promotions should be based on merit to increase professionalism in public service while public policy commentator, George Chaima, highlighted lessons from the MCP-led administration, advising the new government to focus on practical governance.

“The Malawi Congress Party under Dr. Chakwera was voted out because it was too theoretical in its promises instead of being practical,” Chaima said. “President Mutharika must capitalise on these weaknesses to win the hearts of Malawians.”

He stressed the importance of a competent civil service and decisive leadership, saying: “It is encouraging that the President stressed that civil servants must perform their duties to the highest standards.

“The civil service has been failing because of corruption, which is spreading even into political cartels. Mutharika should form a government of the people, not one that just pleases political masters.”

Chaima also commended Mutharika for beginning his tenure with the appointment of new officials and three cabinet ministers who possess competence, technical expertise, knowledge, and vast experience in managing government affairs.

He said he believes the newly-elected President has made a strong start by appointing individuals who are competent and have a clear understanding of government operations.

“We have seen the President entrusting the high office of the Ministry of State to a young man, Alfred Gangata, which aligns with APM’s vision of empowering the youth,” he said. “This demonstrates the belief that young people should also hold senior positions in government.

“I believe the Ministry of State is a very senior portfolio, as it provides oversight to other ministries in collaboration with the Office of the President and Cabinet,” he said — while observing that appointing Joseph Mwananveka as Minister of Finance and George Chaponda as Minister of Foreign Affairs demonstrates that APM values competence in his administration, as both individuals bring extensive experience and are highly knowledgeable in their Cabinet ministerial roles.

He further noted that although this is only a mini cabinet appointed, it is important to remain patient as the full cabinet is yet to be announced. He added that a balanced cabinet should reflect gender diversity, include youth and persons with disabilities, and feature technocrats and professionals capable of supporting the President in achieving his vision and goals.

Social and political commentator, Wonderful Mkhutche, urged the new administration to prioritise addressing the country’s deepening economic challenges, emphasising that the President “must tackle issues such as fuel shortages, food insecurity, and high fertilizer prices, which have made life unbearable for many Malawians”.

He expressed confidence that President Mutharika’s inaugural speech showed awareness of these challenges and a willingness to provide timely solutions. However, he called on the government to develop a comprehensive strategy or practical roadmap to achieve long-term economic stability.

He further advised the new administration to deal decisively with issues of nepotism and poor governance, which he said contributed to Chakwera’s downfall.

Another governance expert, Dr. Eliya Msiyaphazi Zulu — Executive Director of the African Institute for Development Policy (AFIDEP) — also emphasised the importance of evidence-based policymaking, saying: “President Mutharika has an opportunity to redefine governance by grounding decisions in credible research and data.

“Evidence-based policymaking is critical to address structural challenges in health, education, and economic planning,” he said, while urging for stronger collaboration between research institutions and policymakers saying this will be key to achieving sustainable transformation and rebuilding public trust.

In his inauguration speech on October 4 after been sworn in at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, President Mutharika declared that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) had returned with a renewed promise, vision, and agenda.

He noted that his previous tenure in office, marked by both successes and challenges, had provided him with valuable experience, which will guide him in selecting competent individuals to fill the remaining cabinet positions and effectively manage government affairs.

In exercising the powers conferred upon him under Sections 94(1), 16(2), and 154(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi, President Mutharika made several cabinet and official appointments with immediate effect.

He officially declared Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) leader Enock Kanzingeni Chihana as Second Vice-President of the Republic of Malawi; Lieutenant General George Alexander Jafu as Chief of Defence of the Malawi Defence Force; Richard Chakupaleza Chikoko Luhanga as Inspector General of Police with Stain Bamusi Chaima and Mlowoka Noel Kaira being Deputy Inspector General-Operations and Deputy Inspector General- Administration, respectively.

Additional appointments include Dr. Justin Sadack K. Saidi as the Chief Secretary to the Government, Stuart Naison Medison Ligomeka as Deputy Chief Secretary, Kiswell Dakamaua as Director of State Residences — all the appointments being with immediate effect.—Edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express