Two arrested in Mulanje for possessing medical devices without permit

By Blackson Mkupatira, MANA

Police in Mulanje have arrested a minibus driver and a passenger along Mulanje-Muloza road for possessing medical devices without permit contrary to section 92 of Pharmacy, Medicine Regulatory Authority.

Mulanje Police Station public relations officer Gresham Ngwira said the two are the driver Master Makapu, 35, and his passenger Osten Bleki, 45 who were in the minibus registration number MN 3052 that was stopped at a roadblock the police were manning along Mulanje-Muloza Road on Monday.

After cursory search the police found assorted medical devices parked in cartons but Makapu failed to produce documents supporting ownership of the items, saying he was only asked to transport the items.

“This forced police to arrest him and seize the goods which include latex surgical gloves, vacuum blood collecting tubes and medical X-ray boxes among others.

“After further interrogation, Makapu mentioned Bleki being the owner of the items,” Ngwira added.

The two will soon appear in court to answer a charge of being found in possession of medical devices without permit.

Makapu comes from Mulasa Village, Senior Chief Chikumbu in Mulanje while Bleki comes from Chambwira Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Jenala in Phalombe.

Meanwhile, Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court in Mulanje on Monday convicted and ordered seven people to pay a fine of K50,000 each or in default serve one year imprisonment for vandalising Chonde Health Centre in the district where they blamed the health personnel for failing to save life of a woman who was involved in a road accident.

The court identified the convicts as Shaibu Chiposola, 24, Happy Kambuti, 20, Chisomo Maliko, 20, Erason Nthamera, 20, Blessings Malekano, 35, from Chonde Village and two others namely Montfort Juma, 25, and Janet Mulekano 30, from Kululira Village, all from Senior Chief Nthiramanja in Mulanje.

Police Prosecutor Sub-Inspector Gladstone Kanyezi told the court that on June 1, a woman was involved in a road accident and well-wishers took the victim to the health facility, but just dumped her without informing health personnel about the incident.

Kanyezi further told the court that when it was later known that woman had died, the convicts pelted stones at the health centre claiming health personnel failed to assist the road accident victim.

The seven caused havoc at the health facility and in the process damaged property worth over K350,000, according to the police prosecutor.

The culprits were arrested charged with the offence of malicious damage contrary to Section 344 of the Penal Code.

The convicts pleaded guilty before First Grade Magistrate Shahida Hanif Bakili, who found the seven with a case to answer.

In his submission, state prosecutor Sub-Inspector Kanyezi asked the court to give the seven stiffer penalties, describing them as irresponsible people.

“By damaging property, the convicts had deprived people in the area of good health service delivery,” Kanyezi said.

In mitigation, the two convicts asked for leniency while the other five stood silent with nothing to say before the magistrate.

Passing judgment, Magistrate Bakili concurred with the state’s submission and ordered the convicts to pay a fine of K50,000 each or in default to serve a 12 months imprisonment.