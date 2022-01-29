Tunisia hope for 2nd title in their history as Burkina Faso still dreams of first historical trophy

Maravi Express

Halfway towards the most prominent continental championship title, both Burkina Faso and Tunisia strive to move forward as they face each other in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinals this evening from 21:00hrs CAT.

Tunisia, the 2004 champions, hope for a second title in their history while Burkina Faso are still dreaming of a first historical trophy, after finishing as runners-up for the 2013 edition in South Africa.

This will be the third AFCON match between between the two sides with Burkina Faso progressing from the previous two — both quarter-final encounters (8-7 on penalties in 1998 and 2-0 in 2017).

Tunisia will play in their 11th quarterfinal match at the AFCON. No team have made more appearances in this round since it was introduced in 1992. Although, the Eagles of Carthage have been eliminated in five of their last six such games at the tournament (W1).

Burkina Faso have progressed from all three of their previous quarter-final matches at the Africa Cup of Nations — only Mali have played more matches in this round of the competition while progressing to the semi-finals on each occasion (5).

Tunisia have won two of their last three Africa Cup of Nations matches (L1), keeping two clean sheets, they’ve only ever kept three shutouts in a single AFCON edition once before – in 2000 (3).

Following his winner against Nigeria, Youssef Msakni is the first Tunisian to score in five different AFCON editions, while only four players have scored in six different AFCON’s – Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon), Kalusha Bwalya (Zambia), Asamoah Gyan and André Ayew (both Ghana).

Although they have never won the Africa Cup of Nations before, Burkina Faso are seen as one of the traditional teams in the tournament and will be armed with history against the Carthage Eagles.

The Burkinabe won the two previous matches, at home in 1998 and in Gabon 2017. Having finished second in Group A, Burkina Faso needed a penalty shootout to overtake Gabon and reach the quarterfinals.

Burkina Faso coach Kamou Malo said at a prematch press conference that he expects the match to be very difficult but are determined to continue the journey and feel the responsibility.

“Our players are young and have the enthusiasm to win and continue their way,” he said. “Tunisia is a good and cohesive team, but our side is armed with spirit and determination.

“The game will not be played on paper, but on the field. We don’t think about the past, but the present is always more important. We have a young ambitious team, and we can write our present and future.”

His midfielder Adama Guira said they are delighted to be in the quarterfinals, and can’t wait for the match which will be as a final.

“All players are focused. Our victory will contribute to easing things in our country and will make our people happy, and this is what we are striving for. We have young players, but they are playing at the highest levels in Europe.

The team is well prepared, and we are among the best in the tournament. We keep improving game after game.”

Despite qualifying with one win and two defeats, and among the best third-placed teams in the group stage, Tunisia team rebounded to perform huge in the Round of 16 against Nigeria’s Super Eagles, achieving a precious victory that secured their place in the quarterfinals.

This time, the Carthage Eagles hope to continue the dream, and reach the semifinals for the second time in a row, after Tunisia finished fourth in its last participation in Egypt 2019.

The Tunisians rely on experiences of stars Youssef Msakni and Wahbi Khazri, hoping that those returning from absence will add new strength in a tough match.

Tunisia assistant coach Jalel Kadri said: “Most of the teams that were candidates to play the quarterfinals are no longer here, and this indicates the strength of the competition. All the teams in the quarterfinals are on the same level.

“The solidarity of the players and technical staff is what made us overcome the difficult circumstances and we do not have the luxury now to provide a level lower than the last match.

“We respect all the teams, and we will treat Burkina Faso as the strongest candidates for the title. We have to think with that mentality if we want to get far.

“We know that the match will be difficult in all aspects, but we will deal with it appropriately. I have confidence in all the players and each of them has a role in the game.”

His midfielder Wahbi Khazri said: “Our weapon and source of strength has always been our collective and victorious spirit. We are happy with what we did against Nigeria, and we will continue to do the same against Burkina Faso.

“Against Nigeria we showed our ability to win. We appreciate Burkina Faso very much because they are a very good team. We are in full focus. In football, we do not underestimate anyone, but we will show the world what we have.”—Additional stats by CAFonline