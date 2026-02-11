Tropical Cyclone Gezani still less likely to affect weather conditions over Malawi

Current position of Tropical Cyclone Gezani and its forecasted track

* As it made landfall over Madagascar last night and continues to track toward the west coast of Madagascar

* And entered into the Mozambique Channel, where it is expected to reorganise, intensify and track southwestward towards Mozambique coast

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS) assures the public that at present and in the next 24 hours, Tropical Cyclone Gezani that is located on the Indian Ocean is less likely to affect weather conditions over Malawi.

In its update posted this evening, the DCCMS reports that Cyclone Gezani “made landfall over Madagascar last night and continued to track toward the west coast of Madagascar”.

“The system has entered into the Mozambique Channel, where it is expected to reorganise, intensify and track southwestward towards Mozambique coast.

“As of 14h00 today, the system was located near 18.8°S, 44.5°E, with an estimated central pressure of 1008hPa, and was moving southwestward at approximately 29km/h.”

Though still less likely to affect weather conditions over Malawi, the DCCMS assures that it will continue to keep an eye on the system and will issue further updates.

Meanwhile, the Department reports that in the next 24 hours, weather conditions will be mostly influenced by the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which will result in rain and thunderstorms over most areas of the country.