Tributes pour in for famous international evangelist late Reinhard Bonnke

By Duncan Mlanjira

The famous international evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke, who has preached the glorious Gospel of Jesus throughout the entire world for the past 60 years, has passed on peacefully on Saturday sorrounded by his family.

Malawians remember Bonnke when he visited the country in the 1980s and 90s and have paid their kind tributes to the Evangelist, who revolutionize the way to preach.

“Heaven has gained a gallant soldier of Christ,” said Ted Chauluka. “I remember in 1994 when he came to Malawi and you preached about the fire in the word of God, I have kept that word up intil now.

“Thank you man of God for the seed of faith you planted in my life. I know your soul is in the hands of God. It is also my desire that you should serve God with same passion you did whilst alive. Fare thee well until we meet again.”

Jairos Kondowe said: “Such unwavering faith and servanthood to the Lord Jesus till his passing to be with the Lord. Till we meet in the Lord, rest in His bosom.”

Harrison Chopenga described Bonnke as the best Evangelist of our time; “Rest well. Africa shall remember you.”

Diverson Makwete says he remembers his last visit to Malawi at Chichiri where the Shopping Mall housing Shoprite and Game stores.

“He inspired many. [was a] fearless evangelist, true servant of the Almighty God. Gone indeed is the man of God. The host of heaven is indeed celebrating the great and wonderful work by RB.”

Mugabe Sambo said: “Thank you man of God for your service. We give God the glory. May the Lord comfort the family and help them to be jubilant for a life well lived.”

Elias Khozombwe said: “We celebrate your life Great Man of God” while Thokozani Eunice Kunkeyani said: “You have fought a good fight. You have won the battle. Hamba kahle mfundisi. You shall be greatly remembered in Africa.”

According to Wikipedia, Bonnke (born April 19, 1940) was a German-American principally known for his gospel missions throughout Africa since 1967.

Born in Konigsberg, East Prussia in Germany, he was the son of an army logistics officer and with his mother and siblings, he was taken to Denmark during the evacuation of East Prussia and spent some years in a displaced persons centre.

He was born again at the age of nine after his mother spoke with him about a sin that he had committed.

He left for missionary work in Africa at the age of 10 and said that he had the experience of Baptism in the Holy Spirit.

He went on to study at the Bible College of Wales in Swansea and after graduation, he pastored in Germany for seven years.

He began his ministry in Africa, starting with Lesotho in 1967 and subsequently held evangelical meetings across the continent.

In 1974, Bonnke founded the mission organisation ‘Christ For All Nations’ (abbreviated CfaN), originally based in Johannesburg, South Africa but the headquarters were relocated to Frankfurt, Germany in 1986 to distance the organisation from South Africa’s apartheid policy at the time.

Bonnke began his ministry holding tent meetings that accommodated large crowds and in 1984, he commissioned the construction of what was claimed to be the world’s largest mobile structure — a tent capable of seating 34,000.

But this was destroyed in a wind storm just before a major meeting and therefore the team decided to hold the event in the open air instead.

According to this account, the event was subsequently attended by over 100,000 people which is far greater than the 34,000 seating capacity the tents could contain.

Bonnke’s Autobiography, Living a Life of Fire is a collection of stories of his life including accounts of his childhood growing up during the Second World War and living in prison camps to his early years in ministry and how he believed God used him to bring the gospel of salvation to Africa.

According to Bonnie’s wife Anni and family his favorite quote from the Bible is:

“Great and marvelous are Your works,

Lord God Almighty!

Just and true are Your ways,

O King of the saints!

Who shall not fear You, O Lord, and glorify Your name?

For You alone are holy.

For all nations shall come and worship before You,

For Your judgments have been manifested.”—Revelation 15:3-4