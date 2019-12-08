Mpatamanga hydroelectric plant project to have special reservoir

By Duncan Mlanjira

Mpatamanga hydroelectric project, which will be constructed with a US$150m funding from the investment fund of the World Bank Group, IFC InfraVentures and the government of Malawi will differ from the hydro-power plants in Malawi, in that it will have a reservoir dam.

According to constructionreviewonline.com, the reservoir shall allow Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) to store water and allow for the expansion of Kapichira hydroelectric plant.

And it shall also facilitate the development of a planned irrigation scheme.

The online says as of April 2017, an environmental impact and social assessment (EISA) and the feasibility study, both funded by the World Bank are ongoing as the Malawi government is negotiating for funding to start construction.

A call for tenders for the project was also launched by the Government of Malawi early this year few months ago.

IFC InfraVentures will be responsible for all decisions relating to the development of the hydroelectric project.

The Mpatamanga project on the Hire River is being planned to generate 350 megawatts on top of the Nkula A and Nkula B hydroelectric plants at 100 MW, the Tedzani hydroelectric plant (110.7 MW) both downstream and the Kapichira dam at 128 MW located upstream.

The reports say the project is also being supported by SN Power, a company based in Oslo, Norway, and Power Africa, a company that invests in numerous energy projects in Africa, as well as the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

IFC InfraVentures’ first participation in a management decision for the Mpatamanga hydroelectric project will be in the choice of the company to carry out the project.

The report says the site has long been a focus of interest in the country.

Back in 2011, the World Bank said the country’s generation capacity was just 286 MW but peak demand was about 330 MW.

The Mpatamanga project was envisioned then, with “a potential capacity of over 100 MW.”

IFC InfraVentures is a $150 million global infrastructure project development fund that has been created as part of World Bank Group’s efforts to increase the pipeline of bankable projects in developing countries.

In August, constructionreviewonline.com also reported that the government of Mozambique, through Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM), has secured a deal with German Development Bank (KFW) to finance the completion of the Mozambique-Malawi Interconnection Project.

The Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy in Mozambique confirmed to the online that the development adding that the project involves construction of a 440KV substation and a 218km power transmission line between Matambo (Tete province) and Phombeya (Malawi), connecting the electricity networks of the two countries.

Mozambique’s share of the credit is US$45m and involves the installation of a 135km, 220KV power line while on the Malawi side, about 75 km of 220 kilovolt transmission line will be built and a new 220KV substation has been installed at Phombeya.

The project will also connect Malawi to the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) for the first time, allowing two-way energy trade between the two countries.

This will ensure a much needed diversification in Malawi’s electricity supply and allow the export of any off-peak power surpluses and also provide Mozambique’s energy sector with a new revenue source.

“Mozambique is rich in conventional and renewable sources of energy and presents itself as a regional energy hub, so the interconnection between Mozambique and Malawi provides access to the regional market, enabling large energy projects in Mozambique to become viable,” said Mozambique’s Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Max Tonela is quoted as saying by constructionreviewonline.com.

“Malawi will thus be able to participate equally with all other member states in regional electricity trade, including importation and exportation to the regional market.

“In fact, it is another important step towards regional integration in the context of the Southern African Development Community,” Tonela is quoted as saying.