Tragedy in Mzimba; 3 siblings die after being buried by sand

By Aliko Munde, MANA

The Zimba family of Kadaleka Zimba Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Mzukukuzu in Mzimba is in deep sorrow following the death of its three children, who were buried by sand on Saturday while playing and were only disco red the next day.

The children, who were Kavyeyo Primary School learners are Hendrex (9), Chifundo (8) and Cosmas (6) and were in standards four, three and two respectively.

Speaking in an interview, Ephangweni Primary Education Advisor Blessings Chipeta said the children left home on Saturday to look after goats and while there they around where sand mining takes place.

“The children went inside a hole where people mine sand and they started playing before the top sand layer caved in and buried them,” Chipeta said.

Parents of the deceased children searched for them but to no avail until Sunday around 9 am when some people said they had seen clothes at the said site.

“When villagers visited the site, relations to the children identified the clothes before one member saw toes of one of the children at the site,” he said.

Police and medical officers visited the scene of the accident on Sunday and Mzimba Police deputy spokesperson, Alfred Lucio said post-mortem revealed that death was due to suffocation.