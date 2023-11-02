TNM’s Best Commercial of the Year Outdoor Award from IMM celebrates MaHape innovations

* The award-winning ideas is the depiction of a busy woman making a call while her GSM handset is strapped to her head with a rubber hand

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Best Commercial of the Year Outdoor Award that TNM Plc attained from the 2023 Institute of Marketers in Malawi (IMM) awards gala, celebrates Malawi’s pioneering mobile network and ICT services provider’s Mahape thematic campaign.

The award-winning ideas is the depiction of a busy woman making a call while her GSM handset is strapped to her head with a rubber hand.

The creative sends the message about the power of TNM’s services and products to create happiness and memorable moments and TNM Head of Brand & Marketing, Madalitso Jonazi said the recognition highlights the telco’s overall purpose of creating value that emanates from a deep understanding of human cravings in the tech-driven world — which is genuine happiness and connection driven by utility.

“We are delighted that one of our MaHape executions earned this great recognition by IMM. This creative artwork showcased the happiness we create by providing a network to make connect people and business.”

MaHape is a communication platform conveying the emotions of happiness following the launch the ground-breaking and industry-revolutionising 5th Generation (5G) network, which delivers the fastest and highest quality mobile internet speeds. the 5G and other existing TNM products and services create.

TNM Plc became the first mobile network operator in Malawi to roll out the 5G network which was unveiled alongside MaHape in May and Jonazi added that MaHape was an all-encompassing campaign as it was brought to life across different media platforms, in addition to the award-winning outdoor execution.

“By depicting scenes of shared joy in the MaHape campaign, we made the audience feel a deep sense of connection and nostalgia, reinforcing the theme of happiness as a unifying force.

This campaign’s knack for sparking engagement, forging brand love, and delivering real results seals its victory as the ultimate champion,” Jonazi said.

Presenting the awards, the 2023 Marketers Excellence Awards chief judge, Enwell Kadango said the awards celebrate brands and individuals for their outstanding works in the marketing sphere.

“Today, all nominated brands and individuals are winners for they have done great works in the industry,” he said. “However, tonight we are here to hand out 21 exceptional accolades to those that stood out the most.

Reiterating the need for the awards, IMM president Isabel Kachinjika said the recognitions help organizations delivery delightful services to their clients.

“These awards celebrate innovation, creativity and strategic prowess,” she said. “They recognise those who have broken through barriers, propelling their businesses and our economy forward.”

The overall Mahape campaign was created by FD Communications Ltd, Malawi’s leading advertising and public relations company, which also scooped the 2023 Advertising Agency of Year award, cementing its position as the country’s most awarded advertising firm.

FD Communications Ltd emerged top of five other advertising agencies in the running for the award and in addition, its Lilongwe-based Graphic Designer Kennedy ‘Spyral’ Mwenya scooped the IMM’s Creative Artist of Year award — beating a field of 12 other designers.

This is FD Communications’ 5th IMM advertising agency award having attained the category in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020.

Its clients also won IMM awards, TNM Plc; Standard Bank Plc (Local Marketing Campaign of the Year); Castel Malawi (Internal Engagement) and Illovo Sugar Malawi (Commercial of the year (radio).

Other awards went to FDH Bank, which scooped four accolades — Best PR Personality of the Year (through its public relations manager, Lorraine Chikhula); Best corporate social responsibility (CSR) Award; Commercial of the Year (TV) and Marketing Team of the Year.

NBS Bank received three; Best Customer Service Award; Brand SME Initiative of the Year and Commercial of the Year (print).

Malawi’s Scorchers, who mesmerized the country by winning the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship after after past two silver medals it attained consecutively, were voted as the People’s Brand of the Year while Limbani Cliff Matola — marketing & commercial director for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) attained the Best Sales Personality of the Year.

Others were MultiChoice Malawi (Brand Malawi Initiative & Internationally Adapted Campaign); Sunbird (Local Marketing Campaign-Product) and Airtel Malawi’s Think Sande (Marketer of the Year)

IMM’s Presidential Award went to three — Amaryllis Hotel; Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule and master entrepreneur Napoleon Dzombe, who recently opened doors to the magnificent Kalipano Hotel by Sunbird — a country resort in Dowa District.

Last month, TNM was named Malawi’s inaugural Internal Audit Awareness Champion award for the year 2023 by the auditing authority, the Institute of Internal Auditors in Malawi (IIAM).

The inaugural championship award was presented to TNM during IIAM’s lakeshore conference in Mangochi in recognition of TNM’s contribution towards development of the internal audit profession in the country.

The month of May is International Internal Audit Awareness Month where, apart from activities carried out by the institute, member organizations are encouraged to promote development of the audit profession.

TNM emerged a winner after implementing great awareness initiatives promoting good governance processes in their institution.

Through the MaHape campaign, TNM has ran several promotions most recent being SMILE Rewards, that aims to give customers more value for their usage by offering bonus minutes points on their usage and the special occasions that matter to them.

There is also Agulu, the first-of-its-kind youth development bundles that is enhancing young people’s capabilities and productivity through mobile phones.

It is a product that targets to help the youth demographic below the age of 26, offering them access to specialized services that includes data, voice, and SMSs to help them connect and enhance their capabilities.

It also launched Mpamba Ndikankhe product which offers cash loans using mobile phone wallets that attracts a prorated interest rate of 6% with a maximum amount currently allowed is K20,000 in form of either cash or electronic value from an agent or bank, and electronic wallet value.

The cap will increase over time and accessible 24/7 while a penalty of 0.5% and access fee of 10% is applicable when customers exceed a prescribed repayment of 30 days.