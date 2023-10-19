TNM sponsors K5m towards Malawi Institute of Procurement and Supply lakeshore indaba

Nsapato (left) hands over the sponsorship to MIPS Mbejere

* Procurement activities take up an estimated 70% of all national budget activities

* TNM greatly values the intermediation role of procurement in driving the flow of finances between private and public sector

* And in shaping the development of the country’s national payment systems

By Duncan Mlanjira

In recognition of the role of the procurement profession, TNM Plc has contributed K5 million towards this year’s Malawi Institute of Procurement and Supply (MIPS) lakeshore conference underway in Mangochi up to Saturday, October 21.

Presenting the sponsorship on Wednesday, TNM Corporate Affairs Manager, Limbani Nsapato said the contrubution it is in recognition of the critical role of procurement and supply professionals in nation building efforts through various procurement decisions and processes undertaken in the private and public sector.

According to MIPS, procurement activities take up an estimated 70% of all national budget activities and Nsapato emphasised that “procurement and supply form an important ecosystem in national economic activity, including the management of public and private projects of any size”.

“TNM greatly values the intermediation role of procurement in driving the flow of finances between private and public sector, and in shaping the development of the country’s national payment systems,” he said.

Receiving the contribution, MIPS Board member, Maureen Mbejere, who is chairperson of the finance & administration committee, applauded TNM for responding to their need to elevate dialogue on sector-specific issues through the annual lakeshore conference platform.

“This contribution will no doubt contribute to the success of this year’s conference which will brainstorm how procurement can continue to contribute to economic development, and also raise awareness about the profession,” she said.

The theme for this year’s conference being held at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi from Wednesday is: ‘Demystifying the Hidden Costs of Procurement and Supply Chain Management’.

MIPS was established to regulate and promote interests of the procurement profession as well as raise the sector’s profile.

At the launch of MIPS Act in 2016, Vice-President Saulos Chilima described the legislation as a milestone and genesis for a great future for the country and the profession.

Chilima said in order to achieve its aims and objectives, the leadership of the Institute and its members have a role to play to ensure smooth execution of the Act.

“On our part as government, our role is to support implementation through political will,” he had said. “Government will provide all the necessary support for the Institute to operate independently without political in interference.

“When we talk of political interference there is also what we call Reverse Political Interference; this is when you professionals try as much as possible to make yourself political by aligning with politicians, forcing them to do something wrong so that you benefit, this has to stop.”

The VP appealed to procurement professionals to do their job without wearing any political colors and to always think of Malawians that they are serving as they deserve better and owe it to them.

He also called attention to the fact that the MIPS Act is part of solutions in ensuring that there is transparent and credible procurement process in both public and private sector.

“The MIPS Act, is critically important for the sole reason that it will ensure that goods and services for government ministries, departments and agencies and the private sector to be procured by qualified and ethical professionals regulated by a professional body established by law,” Chilima had said.

The MIPS Act of 2016 made provisions for the establishment of MIPS, to be run by a secretariat and overseen by a Board of Directors, providing license to practice to ensure that procurement in private and public institutions be undertaken by professionals who will be required to meet minimum ethical and professional standards.

Accreditation of training institutions and providing mandatory membership to employees who carry out procurement and supply chain functions in both private and public sectors.