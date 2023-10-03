TNM named Internal Audit Awareness Champion

TNM’s head of internal audit department, Ackson Banda proudly with the trophy

By Duncan Mlanjira

TNM Plc — the country’s pioneer mobile phone service provider — has been named Malawi’s inaugural Internal Audit Awareness Champion award for the year 2023 by the auditing authority, the Institute of Internal Auditors in Malawi (IIAM).

The inaugural championship award was presented to TNM during the recent IIAM’s lakeshore conference in Mangochi in recognition of TNM’s contribution towards development of the internal audit profession in the country.

IIAM Chief Executive Officer, Albert Dambula said: “The month of May is International Internal Audit Awareness Month where, apart from activities carried out by the institute, member organizations are encouraged to promote development of the audit profession.

“TNM emerged a winner after implementing great awareness initiatives promoting good governance processes in their institution,” he said, adding the telco beat other organizations to the score.

Receiving the award, TNM’s head of internal audit department, Ackson Banda described the recognition as a great motivation, saying May, TNM implemented outstanding series of awareness initiatives both internal and external.

“While our initial efforts did not target an award, the recognition is a plus and gives us extra impetus to do more next year during the awareness month,” Banda said, adding that the awareness campaign created a great platform for TNM staff to appreciate the role of auditors in the company.

He noted that the recognition adds great value towards TNM’s reputation in adherence to corporate governance requirements as a listed company.

“The award goes beyond recognizing our role in improving governance issues but enhance trust in our various stakeholders who will feel comfortable to make transactions with the Malawi’s best 4G and only 5G network,” he said.

Internal auditing is an independent, objective assurance and consulting activity designed to add value and improve an organization’s operations.

It involves identifying the risks that could keep an organization from achieving its goals, making sure the organization’s leaders know about these risks, and proactively recommending improvements to help reduce the risks.

Also in May, Information Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) named TNM Plc as the ‘Best Internet Connectivity’ company in Malawi at the association’s 2023 ICT Expo held in Lilongwe — held under the theme ‘Building Business Resilience Through Digital Technology’.

TNM was awarded for its excellent internet service delivery which has revolutionized access to internet and improved broadband speeds in Malawi — competing with Airtel and Inq Digital.



Accepting the award then, TNM Chief Executive Officer, Michel Hebert said it spoke volumes of value TNM internet offers to Malawians while pledging that the telco will strive to continue pioneering innovative and integrated mobile network and ICT services that respond to the needs of customers.

Following an approval by Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA), TNM Plc became the first mobile network operator in Malawi to launch the ground-breaking and industry-revolutionising 5th Generation (5G) network, which delivers the fastest and highest quality mobile internet speeds.

The pilot 5G network was unveiled alongside MAHAPE, a communication platform conveying the emotions of happiness that the 5G and other existing TNM products and services create.

This is in keeping with the telco’s tradition as a pioneer in mobile telecoms technology, having also being the first to launch 2G, 3G & 4G network services.