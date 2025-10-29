Tickets available for FDH Bank Cup semifinal Derbies

* To buy online through www.kwenda.co, fans need to dial *495# or through Kwenda.co WhatsApp number 088 678 5067

By Duncan Mlanjira

Tickets for the top billing FDH Bank Cup semifinal Derbies — set for Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday and Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Sunday — are on the market both for hard copies at selected outlets and through online platform of Kwenda.

To buy online through www.kwenda.co, fans need to dial *495# or through Kwenda.co WhatsApp number 088 678 5067.

The selling points for the Blantyre Derby between Mighty Wanderers and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets are at filling stations of Ndirande Energem, Limbe Market PUMA, Kameza Puma, Sisha Nyama opposite Chitawira Puma and at Kamuzu Stadium.

For the Lilongwe Derby between Civil Service United and Silver Strikers, the selling points are Area 25 Chipiku, Acres Gateway Mall, Bingu National Stadium and filling stations of Kanengo PUMA, Area 18, City Centre, Kafoteka, Kawale Engen, Area 23 PUMA and Walkers Total Pa Tank.

The Blantyre Derby advance tickets are K25,000 VIP stand, K15,000, Covered, K10,000 MBC and K6,000 for open stands with matchday ticket at K25,000, K20,000, K15,000 and K10,000, respectively.

The Lilongwe Derby’s standard tickets are K5,000 advance and K8,000 on matchday, VIP at K15,000 advance and K20,000 on matchday while Corporate Box is at K300,000.

Fireworks are expected in these two semifinal derbies — especially the Blantyre one as it come a week after the two teams’ TNM Super League Derby, which Wanderers won 3-0.

This gives the People’s Team the chance to make amends — having been outplayed last Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium.

To reach the semis, Mighty Wanderers Mighty Wanderers beat fellow TNM Super League side Creck Sporting Club in the quarterfinals while FCB Nyasa Big Bullets saw off lower league side, The Boyz 3-0.

Civil Service United ousted NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) side, Mchinji Villa to book a place in the semifinals against Silver Strikers, who ousted defending champion Blue Eagles.

Thus daggers are drawn to determine who goes through to the final — with all eyes being on Saturday encounter as Mighty Wanderers hosting rivals Nyasa Big Bullets.

The Lilongwe derby between these two sides is never short of drama as well — thus fans should expect fireworks.