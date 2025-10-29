Airtel Malawi honoured with 4 accolades at the 2025 IMM Marketing Excellence Awards

* Outdoor Campaign of the Year (ChezaFaya Combo Bundles); Social Media Campaign of the Year (Airtel Top 8); Marketing Campaign of the Year (Brand-Airtel Top 8); Marketer of the Year (Norah Chavula-Chirwa)

* These awards reflect our commitment to connecting with Malawians in meaningful ways, through culture, technology, and innovation

* We’re proud of our team’s creativity and the impact our campaigns continue to make in fostering connectivity for all Malawians—MD Aashish Dutt

By Duncan Mlanjira

Airtel Malawi has has been honoured with four accolades attained at 2025 Institute of Marketers in Malawi (IMM) Marketing Excellence Awards held over the weekend in Salima — cementing the company’s commitment “to connecting with Malawians in meaningful ways”.

The Awards — which reflect the leading mobile service provider’s ongoing efforts to deliver creative, strategic, and culturally relevant marketing that resonates with its customers — are:

* Outdoor Campaign of the Year (ChezaFaya Combo Bundles);

* Social Media Campaign of the Year (Airtel Top 8);

* Marketing Campaign of the Year – Brand (Airtel Top 8); and

* Marketer of the Year (Norah Chavula-Chirwa; who is Head of Brand & Communications, PR & CSR.

Airtel Top 8, one of the country’s top football championship that pit top eight teams that emerge at the end of the league season, emerged as a dual winner, capturing both Social Media Campaign of the Year and Brand Campaign of the Year.

In a statement from Lilongwe, Airtel Malawi contends that “through a data-driven, always-on strategy, Airtel transformed a football tournament into Malawi’s most dominant digital conversation and a commercial powerhouse”.

“With over 10.9 million views, 6.9 million reach, and K216 million in revenue, the campaign seamlessly bridged online engagement with offline action, setting a new benchmark for sports marketing in Malawi.

“From localised Chichewa hype phrases to real-time match commentary and fan activations, Airtel Top 8 united fans across the nation, turning stadiums into spectacles and social platforms into engines of brand love.”

Airtel emphasise that the campaign set a new benchmark for sports marketing in Malawi, and transformed social media into a powerful engine for fan mobilisation and ticket sales, adding: “Airtel Top 8 is truly bringing fans and the brand closer together.”

The ChezaFaya Combo Bundles outdoor campaign won for its innovative use of 3D billboards and culturally resonant messaging — and with over 116 strategic placements, including city centres and transit hubs, the campaign created a visual journey that captured attention and drove significant product uptake.

“Taglines like ‘Bandulo ya Madolo’ (a bundle for pro’s) and ‘Macheza a Bho’ (great chats/conversations), made the combo bundles a symbol of smart, locally relevant and consumption friendly.”

Norah Chavula-Chirwa was honoured with the Marketer of the Year for her exceptional marketing prowess and strategic impact, recognising that her work has driven exponential growth across multiple campaigns, including Airtel Top 8, significant subscriber increases for ChezaFaya combo bundles and exponential data gains for MoFaya data bundles.

“Her ability to blend cultural insight, digital innovation, and commercial strategy has made her a standout figure in Malawi’s marketing landscape,” says the statement.

The recognition was warmly received by Airtel Malawi Managing Director, Aashish Dutt, who said: “These awards reflect our commitment to connecting with Malawians in meaningful ways, through culture, technology, and innovation.

“We’re proud of our team’s creativity and the impact our campaigns continue to make in fostering connectivity for all Malawians. At the heart of these achievements is Airtel Malawi’s purpose — to connect people in ways that matter,” he said.

“Whether through digital innovation, cultural engagement, or community-driven campaigns, Airtel assures that it will continue “to bring Malawians together, bridging distances, fostering unity, and creating shared moments that go beyond connectivity”.

“These awards are not just a celebration of marketing excellence, but a reflection of Airtel’s role in enriching lives and building a more connected Malawi,” says the statement.

Airtel Malawi Plc is more than a network, it’s a bridge to connected lives, empowered dreams, and drivers of progress — as as Malawi’s leading mobile service provider, it delivers seamless 4G/LTE, 3G, and 2G wireless networks, alongside high-speed fixed broadband.

Since 2010, Airtel Malawi has been committed to innovation and inclusion, ensuring that everyMalawian stays connected to opportunities, loved ones, and a brighter future.

“As part of Airtel Africa’s footprint in 14 countries, our mission remains clear — to empower communities and make digital accessibility a reality.