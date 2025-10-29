Two goals in as many minutes, Faith Chinzimu writes history for Malawi Scorchers’ first-ever WAfCON qualification

* The excitement of achieving the milestone reached President Arthur Peter Mutharika, who has since congratulated the girls

By Duncan Mlanjira

A new chapter has been written in Malawian football history following the Scorchers sealing their first-ever qualification for the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) after beating Angola 2-0 on aggregate — with both goals from Sweden-based Faith Chinzimu.

In the first leg of the final qualification round, the Scorchers fought to a 0-0 draw away in Luanda last Thursday and to ensure that the girls should enjoy maximum moral support, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) opened the gates of Bingu National Stadium for free entry — and it worked.

The fans were electric and passionate in their support as the coach Lovemore Fazili’s side showed patience, resilience, and belief in the match that was finely balanced right up to the 82nd minute when Chinzimu rose to the occasion to break the deadlock with a powerful strike from the edge of the box.

Just two minutes later, she struck again — this time with a sharp first-time finish from a Wezzie Mvula cross — sending the stadium into euphoria — marking a milestone moment for women’s football in the country.

The excitement of achieving the milestone reached President Arthur Peter Mutharika, who has since congratulated the girls in a statement released today, saying “their remarkable victory over Angola has brought immense pride to our nation”.

“This historic achievement is a testament of our country’s ability to produce world-class stars in many fields, including sports,” says the President.

“To the passionate fans who filled the stands at BNS, and to Malawians across the country, thank you for your cheers, applause, and most importantly, your belief in our stars. Let us celebrate this moment together.

“To the Scorchers; you are unstoppable. Go forth and conquer. We stand with you. Viva Scorchers!”

Indeed, the historic achievement is a testament of Malawi’s ability to produce world-class stars as in the squad, there were five foreign-based players — captain Tabitha Chawinga, who plays for Olympique Lyonnais Féminin in France; the toast of the yesterday’s match, Faith Chimzimu (BK Hacken, Sweden); Rose Kabzere (Montpellier, France); Vanessa Chikupila (Biik Kazygurt, Kazakhstan) and Chisomo Banda (Konkola Blades Queens, Zambia).

Tabitha’s sister, Temwa Chawinga, who plays for Kansas City Current in the USA, didn’t make the squad for both legs as she picked an injury a few days before she was scheduled to join the squad in Luanda.



Both Tabitha and Temwa — Malawi’s most celebrated women football stars — have been nominated once more for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Player of the Year award having made a significant impact for the period January 6 to October 15.

They were nominated alongside, Zambians — reigning CAF Player of the Year Barbra’s Banda, Rachael Kundananji and Ghanaian, Portia Boakye (Hapoel Petah Tikva); two Moroccans, Ghizlaine Chebbak (Al Hilal) & Sanaa Mssoudy (AS FAR); two Nigerians Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto) & Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint-Germain); and Senegalese Mama Diop (RC Strasbourg).

Malawi and Cape Verde are the sides making their first-ever appearance at the finals joined by regulars, 10-times champions Nigeria; hosts Morocco; South Africa; Ghana; Zambia; Senegal; Algeria; Tanzania; Kenya and Burkina Faso.

The hosts Morocco were runners-up at the last two editions, will again look to turn fervent home support into silverware that slipped away against South Africa (1–2) in 2022.

CAFonline reports that the competition is expected to be fierce with Nigeria still the team to beat as the Super Falcons are targeting an 11th title to underline their long-standing dominance of the continent.

Behind the heavyweights, Ghana — third at the last tournament — go into the tournament with clear ambition with Zambia and South Africa, now regulars at the highest level, round out a strong group of favourites in which fine margins will matter.

Kenya and Burkina Faso, returning after spells away, will be eager to prove they belong in this select field and around them, several rising teams continue their upward curve as Senegal, Algeria and Tanzania qualified with authority, extending trajectories seen in recent seasons.

Parity and quality are increasingly evident, turning the tournament into a showcase for an African women’s football landscape in full evolution. Beyond the race for the continental crown, the WAfCON 2026 carries high stakes — qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ in Brazil.

The four semi-finalists will claim direct tickets to the global finals, with two additional nations heading to intercontinental play-offs — thus every match, every point and every goal will carry weight.

The Scorchers were given eight international friendlies to prepare for Angola — first against Zambia, then South Africa, Morocco, Uganda and Lesotho. They lost 0-2 in first game against Zambia before winning 3-2 in the second in February.

They lost 0-4 on aggregate (0-2 each in two games) against South Africa in April and went on to lose 2-4 against Morocco in June in a match the Scorchers led 2-0 up until the 40th minute from goals by France-based captain, Tabitha and Kabzere.

A few days later still in Morocco, they lost 1-3 to Ghana in their 6th international friendly and again, the Scorchers went ahead in the 15th minute through Tendai Sani but went on to lose 1-3 — while against Lesotho played at Mpira Stadium, Asimenye Simwaka scored 5 goals in two 3-0 victories.— Additional reporting by CAFOnline