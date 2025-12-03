‘They no longer make Esau Kanyendas!’—award-winning journalist, Peter Kanjere

* I have never seen a striker in the last two decades who understood the meaning of grabbing football opportunities firmly with both hands—Kanjere

* From DWASCO to the grand stages of South Africa, Russia and far beyond, Esau Kanyenda — the Black Mamba — has taken his final bow

* The fangs that once struck with unmatched precision are still, and the swift force that defined him on the field has quieted—Sunduzwayo Madise

* He was a good finisher, a hustler and exceptionally strong in the air. His goal scoring ratio was phenomenal—Walter Nyamilandu

Eulogy by Duncan Mlanjira

Malawians received news of the passing on of former Malawi international striker, Esau Kanyenda with utter shock and dismay as it only came just a day before he announced to the public through a Facebook message in which he indicated that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer.

“I’m fighting for this — I need your prayers,” he wrote, which was responded to with profound words of encouragement from Malawians from all corners of the world.

The shock of this sudden passing on of ‘The Mamba’ made Award-winning sports journalist, who had been up close with Esau’s exploits — from the Dwangwa cane fields to South Africa, Russia and back to Malawi — to reminisce that he has “never seen a striker in the last two decades who understood the meaning of grabbing football opportunities firmly with both hands, who knew what it meant to put one’s body on the line for the love of country and who knew professionalism”.

“With Esau, he used to leave everything on the pitch, if he didn’t score you knew he would defend from the front and make defenders work overtime.

“A 100% work rate, 100% hardwork, 100% commitment and 100% discipline defined Esau. Over and above that, even after making millions and becoming a star, he walked and lived his life with utmost humility not seeking attention and glory.

“He was the same old modest boy from Dwangwa. There was no pretence for him. They no longer make Esau Kanyendas!”

On his part, outgoing Malawi National Council of Sports Board chairperson, Sunduzwayo Madise — co-founder of Malawi’s Super League system alongside Gaston Mwenelupembe, Henry Chibowa, Simon Itaye, Azikiwe Mussa Mbewe, among others — described Esau as striker par excellence.

“From DWASCO to the grand stages of South Africa, Russia, and far beyond, his remarkable journey has come to a peaceful close. The fangs that once struck with unmatched precision are still, and the swift force that defined him on the field has quieted.

“A consummate professional, he carried out his craft with humility and unwavering dedication. He answered every call to national duty with honour, always present, always committed.

“The Black Mamba may rest now, but the legacy he leaves behind will endure — etched forever in the history of the beautiful game and in the hearts of all who witnessed his greatness.”

Former Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, Walter Nyamilandu — now a legislator — led Members of Parliament to observe a minute of silence in the National Assembly and later wrote on Facebook: “Esau was one of the best strikers Malawi has ever produced. His goal scoring ratio was phenomenal. He was a good finisher, a hustler and exceptionally strong in the air.”

Nyamilandu also took cognizance that Esau played a tremendous role to Flames’ qualification to Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) Angola 2010 — their second appearance after 26-years in the hibiscus.

Current FAM president Fleetwood Haiya wrote: “Kanyenda was a key figure in Malawi’s historic qualification to the 2010 AfCON held in Angola and remains one of our most celebrated forwards, with 72 appearances and 22 goals to his name for the national team.

“His contribution to Malawian football and his inspiration to many young players will always be remembered. On behalf of the entire football fraternity, I extend my most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this great loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

A social media commentator reminisced that Esau — “a product of Dwangwa sugar canefield amateur league — rose to prominence while playing for DWASCO FC in which he formed a deadly striking combination with Washington Malata, tormenting all teams in the Malawi elite league.

“By then, very few players were called into Flames camp, unless they were playing for established teams such as Bullets, Wanderers or Silver Strikers. The time he joined Flames, the team had a contingent of professional footballers in South Africa.

“Yet he broke the jinx, and ended up playing for Flames donning jersey 11 although mostly played as No. 9. Esau Kanyenda, the Black Mamba, went on to play in Russian elite league after his successful career in the Rainbow nation, playing for Jomo Cosmos.

“He returned home and opted to play for Wanderers where he won the Super League in 2017. He then moved to UK until his death.

“You gave us a good game of football. Mamba didn’t only score great goals, he was a team player. We have lost. The nation has lost a legend. Legends rest,” he wrote.

In their message of condolences President Arthur Peter Mutharika and the First Lady said: “His death has robbed Malawi of a true son of the soil and a man who devoted his energy to raising our national flag high across Africa and Europe, where he starred for Russian Football Club, Rostov.

“At the height of his career, Kanyenda played a pivotal role in securing Malawi’s qualification for the Angola 2010 Africa Cup of Nations, a proud milestone in our football history.

“Even after retiring from active play, he remained a guiding voice for local football administrators, demonstrating unwavering dedication and commitment to the growth of the sport in our country.

“As we mourn his passing, the First Lady and I extend our deepest condolences to the Kanyenda family during this difficult moment. Rest in peace, legend Esau.”

Gracian Tukula, the veteran journalist with vast coverage of the national team from the 1990s, said “Esau was more than a football player — looking at the countries where he plied his trade, he was also a very effective ambassador, selling Malawi to people who probably had, until then, not yet heard of the country.

“His life must, therefore, be celebrated beyond football. As a football player, being the first Malawian to play in the UEFA Champions League means his place in the country’s football history is firmly sealed.

“That is to say nothing of his exploits at home, in South Africa and wherever else his illustrious career took him.”

On his part, revered journalist Madalitso Musa said “Esau made football happen. From the narrow bridges of Nkhotakota, to the world, Esau was an embodiment of class.

“Esau represented Malawi on the field and off it. He was a valiant warrior. He was the most amicable and amiable ‘Black Mamba’. His venom gave life, not otherwise.

“A star rises. Up there, he will play with Pele and Maradona,” said Musa, himself a maestro on the pitch, who was christened with the nickname ‘Wire’ after the country’s greatest star, Ernest Wire Mtawali.

Legislator, Noel Lipipa, who is an ardent football enthusiast and former chairperson of Nyasa Big Bullets said “Esau is one of the few Malawian footballers who truly made sure they benefited from the game.

“He pushed beyond our borders, played professionally in Russia and other countries, and eventually built a successful life in the UK. Throughout his career, he remained patriotic — always ready to represent Malawi and give his all for the Flames.

“Even after retiring, he continued to make important contributions to the national conversation on football. He is a great example of what dedication, discipline and long-term planning can do for an athlete.”

Another great football star, Hannock Ng’oma, who rose to prominence playing alongside Walter Nyamilandu and Phillip Madinga at University of Malawi FC and later at Mighty Wanderers, reminisced that he played with Esau, “but not much, as at the time he was just breaking into the soccer scene at DWASCO”.

“I was just about to leave Wanderers and join UFC. The more aggressive one was Aggrey Kanyenda, each one curved out their own paths. Esau was very hardworking and consistent.

“Remember that competition was extremely high at that time — Bob Mpinganjira, Albert Mpinganjira, John Maduka, Livermore Fazili, Andrew Chikhosi, John Zilinde, Derrick Chisekula, McDonald Singo — were all coming out at this point.

“When Esau’s opportunity came he showed his class and had good stints with the Flames,” said Ng’oma.

FAM in its message said: “His contribution to the game and the nation remains etched in the history of Malawian football. He played 72 times for the Flames starting 63 matches and nine as a sub — scoring 22 goals and is joint fifth top goal scorer.

“He made his debut on 15th December 1999 in a friendly match against Rwanda while his last match was a substitute appearance in a 2017 AfCON qualifier against Zimbabwe at the Kamuzu Stadium on 13th June 2015.

“On behalf of the entire football fraternity, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all those affected by this great loss.

“Esau Kanyenda was a committed and passionate player whose dedication inspired many young footballers. His passing is a profound loss to the Malawi football community.

“May his family and loved ones find strength and comfort during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”