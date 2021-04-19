The audit on funds spent on CoVID-19 not over—President Chakwera

Labour Minister Kandodo for spending CoVID-19 funds as his allowances for a foreign trip

* Police arrests OPC Admin Officer, Immigration Commissioner, former Director of Information Mzati Mkolokosa and several others

By Duncan Mlanjira

Though Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo refunded the K613,000 meant for the fight against CoVID-19 that he used as allowances for the foreign trip he made, President Chakwera has still fired him from the Cabinet.

In his national address on Sunday to report on the findings of the investigative audit report on the usage and accountability of the K6.2 billion CoVID-19 funds which were massively plundered, Chakwera said he cannot have such individuals in his Cabinet who can spend money budgeted for one thing on something else.

The police have since arrested 14 people suspected to have abused the CoVID-19 funds and they include high profile officers — Administration Officer in the Office of President and Cabinet, Prince Mtelela; Commissioner, Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services; Pudenciana Makalamba; former Director of Information Mzati Nkolokosa and Martin Mainja of Pest Chem 1B.

“There are no sacred cows,” Chakwera said of the arrest of the OPC top official Mtelela. “In fact, as other individuals that the evidence points to are identified and tracked down, there will be more arrests.

“So, I want all the thieves hiding in the civil service to mark my words: If the finger of evidence points to you as one of the thieves who stole Covid money for saving lives while hundreds of our people were dying of Covid, you are going to prison.

“On top of that, we will use the relevant laws to ensure that you pay back what you stole. Mubweza! (you will pay back).”

The President added that he has also instituted a team comprising representatives from the Department of Human Resource Management and Development, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Justice, and his office that is already identifying public officers implicated by this audit report.

He has also directed the Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Zanga-zanga Chikhosi to interdict without pay those public officers on whose direct watch the financial mismanagement occurred.

“I have also directed him to ensure that those officers are referred to the relevant Service Commissions to either clear their names or be sanctioned and disciplined — whether those public officers are senior or junior civil servants, I have directed him to see to it that disciplinary proceedings begin within 14 days.”

He reminded Malawians of his action made on February 14 this year when he interdicted dozens of controlling officers and district commissioners who were responsible for managing the K6.2 billion — a measure that was meant to prevent them from obstructing an investigative audit that he ordered.

“For my part, as the person you have trusted to lead you into battle, I promise that this audit is only the beginning, for I have every intention of conducting similar audits into other funds spent on Covid since before I took office, as well as audits into other public funds spent by various institutions.”

Seven key findings of the report

1. K493 million worth of expenditure did not follow procurement procedures correctly.

2. K80 million worth of expenditure on allowances were irregular, including allowances of Minister Kandodo

3. K83 million worth of cash was not properly accounted for, including K12 million that vanished without a trace.

4. K39.7 million worth of fuel was not properly accounted for, including K7.6 million of fuel that went missing.

5. K23.6 million was spent wastefully without being budgeted for.

6. K1 billion that was allocated to some clusters to help in the fight against Covid-19 was left idle and unused.

7. Local Authorities were given funding without a basis or a budget.

Names of other people so far arrested

Dr Yonasi John Chise (Salima director of health and social services; Mc Andy Chitibu (Ntcheu District Council accountant); Mwai Liabunya (Dedza DHO); Charles McDonald Thombozi (Zomba City Council); Mercy Gomani Nyirenda (accountant Dedza DHO); Charles Andrew Kapembe (cashier Thyolo District Council); Peter Moffat (Zomba City Council accounts clerk); Deborah Muluwaza (Thyolo assistant human resource officer).

Also Patrick Martin Ndasauka (deputy director of administration in Ministry of Gender); Jorlex Mapulanga Kamtokoma (deputy director preventive health services at Lilongwe City Council); Chrissy Ubale (accounts assistant at Lilongwe City Council); Diana Mkandawire (procurement officer in Ministry of Gender); Mercy Nyirenda (senior accounts assistant at Dedza Hospital); Prescot Andrew Nankapa (senior fire officer/acting chief in Blantyre).