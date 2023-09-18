The atmosphere in DR Congo will be different—coach Pasuwa after first leg loss to TP Mazembe

Hassan Kajoke surges forward during the match

By Twimepoki Mangani, MANA

Nyasa Big Bullets coach says the atmosphere in Democratic Republic the Congo will be different while also asking his players to do more to overcome their hosts TP Mazembe in a week’s time for the second leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round.

“If TP Mazembe can score here, we can also score there,” Pasuwa said after their 0-1 loss at Bingu National Stadium on Sunday — a match that arose to an early 50-50 affair but it was the 5th-time CAF Champions League winners who only needed six minutes to break the deadlock with their second chance.

Merceil Ngimbe slotted a pass to an unmarked Cheick Fofana who struck a long range effort to beat goalkeeper Richard Chimbamba.

The Bullets engaged an extra gear in search of the equalizer and had Patrick Mwaungulu pulling the strings to put the likes of Hassan Kajoke and Ernest petro within shooting range.

Both teams closed off the first half having amassed seven chances each with Bullets having a larger share of possession and in the second half, Mazembe sat back as Bullets sought the equalizer with lunging attacks from Lanjesi Nkhoma, Ephraim Kondowe as well as defender Clyde Senaji.

Coach Pasuwa said the game centered on experience while noting that his charges needed to give more during the performance, saying: “They scored in the first minutes of the game, I think we could have done better to defend the goal but afterwards they tried to breach us, attempted diagonal balls but could not get chances to score.

“We lacked movement in the attacking third, if we had more players like Mwaungulu who played their hearts out, we would have dominated more.”

Pasuwa highlighted current squad injuries and lack of experience as areas that affected his team however he remains optimistic ahead of the reserve fixture.

Meanwhile, coach for TP Mazembe, Lamine Ndiaye said the tie is far from over besides having a favorable result over a good Nyasa Big Bullets side.

“We won because of our solidarity and experience,” he said. “Of course, we had a few chances but we were strong defensively as Bullets didn’t really trouble our goalie.”

Lamina further said he expects a tough game in Lubumbashi on September 30 but believes their supporters will give them an extra push to get the job done.

Winners of in Lubumbashi will proceed to the group stages of the CAF Champions League.