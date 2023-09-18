UNGA’s 78th Session to focus on financing development, climate change, pandemics prevention

Chakwera being welcomed by Malawi Ambassador to United States, Esmie Chombo on his arrival.—Picture by Lisa Kadango-Malango, MANA

* Chakwera to engage other leaders on finding solutions to alleviate the challenges affecting Malawi in particular

* And the globe in general, towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals

By Lisa Kadango-Malango, MANA in New York

The 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where President Chakwera has joined global leaders, is expected to focus on financing development, climate change, universal coverage, pandemics prevention as well as the fight against tuberculosis, among others.

This was said by Malawi’s representative to the United Nations, Agnes Chimbiri Molande, emphasized the importance of Malawi attending the global summit.

“At this important meeting, President Chakwera will join world leaders and engage them on significant matters on finding solutions to alleviate the challenges affecting Malawi in particular and the globe in general, towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” she said.

This year’s UNGA will feature high-level general debate under the theme: ‘Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all’.

Chakwera arrived in New York City in the United States and apart from being expected to address the UNGA on Thursday, September 21, he is also set to address the UN Sustainable Development Goals Summit, the Millennium Challenge Compact meetings, the Malawi Partners conference as well as the African Investment meeting, among others.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with other heads of state, business leaders and organizations, all geared towards mobilizing resources for Malawi post-cyclone recovery.

A report by Al Jazeera says the global climate crisis and the war in Ukraine are expected to figure prominently at the UNGA which begins on Tuesday following two weeks of preamble meetings.

It provides world leaders and heads of state the opportunity to lay out their priorities for the coming year, urge cooperation on pressing issues, and often, call out their adversaries.

Al Jazeera quotes UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as saying: “It is a one-of-a-kind moment each year for leaders from every corner of the globe to not only assess the state of the world but to act for the common good. And action is what the world needs now.”

The 193-member UNGA debates matters of human rights, international law and cooperation in economic, social, cultural, educational, and health fields. It has the ability to pass resolutions and declarations meant to set out the guiding principles of the organisation.

According to the UN Charter, the body is also charged with addressing matters of international peace and security not currently being addressed by the UN Security Council.