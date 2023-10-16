Temwa Chawinga signs off with 5 titles

* As she is crowned COSAFA 2023 Player-of-the-Tournament; Golden Boot winner and 2 Player of the Match accolades



* Asimenye Simwaka, Sabina Thom and Madyina Ngulube each won Player of the Match titles in group stages

Maravi Express

Malawi Scorchers signed off the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship in style by writing history in clinching their first-ever international gold medal after beating Zambia 2-1 in the final on Sunday.

It didn’t end there — the girls have brought back 8 titles; the team goal medal, captain being crowned COSAFA 2023 Player-of-the-Tournament, Golden Boot winner and 2 Player of the Match accolades.

In all the matches played, the Scorchers earned Player of the Match titles through Temwa’s two as well as Asimenye Simwaka, Madyina Ngulube and Sabina Thom — who scored the grand winner deep in referee’s optional time.

Chawinga was also excited with her glory, telling Fam.mw: “We wanted it more than Zambia and we deserved to win it. We did everything to get it so we are very happy.”

In the group stage, the Scorers beat South Africa’s Banyana-Banyana 4-3 in the opening match before annihilating eSwatini 8-0 and Madagascar 3-1 to reach the semifinals where they came from behind to beat Mozambique 2-1 — scoring in total 19 goals and conceded six goals in five matches.

In the final against the defending champions, Zambia, Asimenye Simwaka’s scored first in 34th and could have earned a probably goal of the match in the first half when Asimenye received a beautiful pass from her captain Temwa but video assistant referee (VAR) ruled it out.

Used for the first time at the COSAFA, Malawi were at the receiving end as Temwa was found to have fouled a Zambian player in the build-up to the goal.

Zambia then gained some confidence after second-half substitute Agnes Phiri equalised from the penalty spot in the 84th minute but the resolute Scorchers made it that Sabina scores the winner deep in referee’s optional time — planting it home with great precision as she gave Zambia goalkeeper Leticia Lungu no chance.

Buoyed by the presence of Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu and first vice-president, Jabbah Alide, the Scorchers turned Lucas Moripe Stadium into a theater of celebrations to give Malawians a perfect Mother’s Day gift.

Coach Lovemore Fazili told Fam.mw that theirs was mission accomplished: “We came here for a purpose and we have done it. The players worked very hard to get the COSAFA Cup gold.

“This achievement is for everyone, the players and all Malawians for supporting us.”

It was tightly-contested final as the Copper Queens were not outplayed, though in fact Malawi looked the marginally better team in the match and created more good chances.

This was the second time the Scorchers made the final, with their previous appearance being back in 2021 where they lost to invited guest side Tanzania.

Meanwhile, the battle for third place saw Mozambique beat Zimbabwe 1-0 Lucia Mocambique with four minutes left to full time to take home bronze

This is a great achievement for Mozambique women’s football as they have never made the podium in the competition before as their best performance before this year was fourth place in 2002.

From 22 mtches played, 70 goals were scored were with the biggest victory being Malawi 8-0 eSwatini 0 in group stages

The top socorers are Temwa Chawinga (9 goals); 5 from Thubelihle Shamase (South Africa); 5 from Sarah Jere (Zambia); 3 from Fridah Kabwe (Zambia) and Sabinah Thom (Malawi)

Two each are from Leticia Chinyamula and Asimenye Simwaka( Malawi), Deolinda Gove (Mozambique), Balothanyi Johannes (Botswana), Luvunga (Angola), Kesegofetse Mochawe (Botswana).

With one each from Hadhirami Ali (Comoros), Amelia Banze (Mozambique), Caupe (Angola), Emili Cazembe (Mozambique), Ennety Chemhere (Zimbabwe), Vanessa Chikupira, Rose Kadzere, Carolyne Mathyola (Malawi), Lone Gaofetoge (Botswana), Millicent Hikuam, Ivone Kooper (Namibia), Sikhanyiso Magagula (Eswatini), Cina Manuel (Mozambique), Matuvova (Angola), Lucia Moçambique (Mozambique), Priviledge Mupeti, Rudo Neshamba (Zimbabwe), Lushomo Mweemba, Jackline Nkole (Zambia), Eddelsisingh Naris (Namibia), Nobukhosi Ncube (Zimbabwe), Tenanile Ngcamphalala (Eswatini), Khesani Nkuna (South Africa), Agness Phiri (Zambia), Rina Raharimalala (Madagascar), Mohamed Roukia (Comoros), Sambo (Angola), Samkelisiwe Selana and Sphumelele Shamase (South Africa).

Own goals were by Hadhirami Ali (Comoros) and Benadetta Mkandawawire (Malawi).—Reporting by Maravi Express, Fam.mw, CAFonline & TimesLive of South Africa