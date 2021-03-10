Tanzania’s President Magufuli reported hospitalized with breathing difficulties

President Magufuli

* Opposition Leader petitions the government spokesperson to explain Magufuli’s whereabouts and his health status



* In February, Magufuli finally acknowledged that his country has a coronavirus problem

* After claiming for months that the disease had been defeated by prayer.

* The country has since lost one of its highest-profile politicians through COVID-19, the vice-president of Zanzibar

The Sun Weekly, Kenya

Tanzania’s President John Pombe Magufuli is reportedly to have been hospitalized at a Nairobi hospital with reports that he was battling breathing difficulties.

His absence from the public was noted after Magufuli, against his routine, never attended church services on two consecutive Sundays and he also failed to attend the Extraordinary Summit of the East African Community Heads of State last week, which was held virtually.

During the Summit, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta was selected as chair of the East African Community while Burundi’s Evariste Ndayishimiye chosen as the community’s rapporteur.

On Tuesday, Tanzania’s Opposition Leader Tundu Lissu through his tweeter handle petitioned the government spokesperson to explain the whereabouts of the president and his health status.

Without mincing words, the Opposition Leader was categorical that the health of the President was a matter of national concern and that the public ought to be informed consistently.

“The President’s well-being is a matter of grave public concern,” Tundu petitioned. “We’re informed when Kikwete had prostate surgery. We’re told when Mkapa went for hip replacement.

“We’re not kept in the dark when Mwalimu fought leukaemia. What’s it with Magufuli that we don’t deserve to know?”

In February, Magufuli finally acknowledged that his country has a coronavirus problem after claiming for months that the disease had been defeated by prayer.

The president’s comments came days after the country of some 60 million people mourned the death of one of its highest-profile politicians, the vice-president of the semi-autonomous island region of Zanzibar, whose political party had earlier said he had COVID-19.

The president’s chief secretary also died, though the cause was not revealed.

Magufuli, speaking at the chief secretary’s funeral in a nationally televised broadcast, urged the nation to participate in three days of prayer for unspecified “respiratory” illnesses that had become a challenge in the country.

Tanzania has not updated its number of coronavirus infections since April last year as the president has insisted COVID-19 had been defeated. Tanzania’s official number of coronavirus infections remains at just 509, but residents report that many people have become ill with breathing difficulties and hospitals have seen a rise in patients for “pneumonia.”

The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has added his voice to growing calls for Tanzania to acknowledge COVID-19 for the good of its citizens, neighbouring countries, and the world, especially after a number of countries reported that visitors arriving from Tanzania tested positive for the virus.

Tedros called Tanzania’s situation “very concerning” and urged Magufuli’s government to take “robust action.” Others recently expressing concern include the United States and the local Catholic Church.

It is nearly impossible to gauge the true extent of the virus and only a small number of people are officially allowed to talk about the issue. Recent public statements have hinted at a different reality at a time when some citizens, are quietly mourning the deaths of family members suspected to have had the virus.

Several Tanzanian families have had similar experiences but have chosen not to speak out, fearing retribution from the government. The British government has banned all travellers arriving from Tanzania, while the US has warned against going to the country because of coronavirus.

Vaccine dispute

Since June last year, when President John Magufuli declared the country “Covid-19 free,” he, along with other top government officials, have mocked the efficacy of masks, doubted if testing works, and teased neighbouring countries which have imposed health measures to curb the virus.

Magufuli had also warned – without providing any evidence – that Covid-19 vaccines could be harmful and has instead been urging Tanzanians to use steam inhalation and herbal medicines, neither of which have been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) as treatments.

It is unclear why the president has expressed such scepticism about the vaccines but he recently said that Tanzanians should not be used as “guinea pigs.”

“If the white man was able to come up with vaccinations, he should have found a vaccination for Aids, cancer and TB by now,” said Magufuli, who has often cast himself as standing up to Western imperialism.

But the WHO disagrees: “Vaccines work and I encourage the [Tanzanian] government to prepare for a Covid vaccination campaign,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s Africa director, adding that the organisation was ready to support the country.

But Tanzania Health Minister Dorothy Gwajima reiterated Magufuli’s stance on vaccines, adding that the ministry had “its own procedure on how to receive any medicines and we do so after we have satisfied ourselves with the product”.

She made the comments at a press briefing at which an official demonstrated how to make a smoothie using ginger, onions, lemons and pepper – a drink, they said without providing evidence, which would help prevent catching coronavirus.

“We must improve our personal hygiene, wash hands with running water and soap, use handkerchiefs, herbal steam, exercise, eat nutritious food, drink plenty of water, and [use] natural remedies that our nation is endowed with,” Dr Gwajima said.