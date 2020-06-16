Tanzania President Magufuli orders schools to re-open June 29

The Citizen

Tanzania President John Magufuli has ordered that schools at all levels to re-open on June 29 after they were closed for almost three months since March due to preventive measures against COVID-19.

The decision makes Tanzania the first East African country to open all schools and social gatherings that were closed due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus.

In Malawi, the national taskforce that was entrusted to assess if education institutions can be re-opened recommended early this month that the primary and secondary schools as well as universities and colleges should opened on July 13.

Making the announcement while addressing parliament in Dodoma on Monday, June 15, President Magufuli said there was no need to keep schools closed because the infection has dropped drastically.

On June 1, Tanzania’s universities, colleges and Form 6 students resumed their studies.

The President, however, encouraged people to continue observing hygiene as instructed by the health authorities while conducting their activities.

His speech marks the end of the 11th parliament which is set to be dissolved after completing its term ahead of the General Elections in October.

Meanwhile, in statement released early this month, by Malawi’s Ministry of Education Science & Technology, the taskforce has given its recommendation to the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and the specific details and conditions for the re-opening shall be announced later after the Taskforce has finalized the consultations.

The Taskforce informed the general public and all stakeholders that it is working in a systematic and fact based way to ensure all its decision making is informed by the best of public health data and global best practices that ensure safe re-opening.