SRCL puts MSCE as one requirement to contest for the league’s administrative posts

By Duncan Mlanjira

Southern Region Chess League (SRCL) has announced that it will hold its elective annual general meeting on Saturday, October 24 and has set Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) as one of the requirement for those to contest for the administrative posts.

Other conditions are that contestants must be SRCL registered members as a well as for mother governing body, Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM).

They must also show they have are passionate for the sport, have no criminal record, must possess high integrity and they must be 18 years old and above.

The elections will be held 10am and the positions up for grabs are chairperson, vice-chairperson, general secretary, treasurer, publicity secretary, regional schools coordinator and four committee members.

As of Thursday, October 22, the members that expressed interest to contest for post of chairperson are incumbent vice-chairperson Peter Jailosi, Stanley Frank Mpinganjira, Weston Namalomba.

Contesting for the post of treasurer is incumbent Martin Nyamilandu (currently unopposed); incumbent Wadza Otomani as publicity secretary (also currently unopposed) and two for post of regional schools coordinator — incumbent MacMillan Gondwe and Claigh Tikita.

From the four posts available for committee members, only two have applied — incumbent John Mkumba and Precious Kamwendo.

There were no contestants for the posts of vice-chairperson and general secretary and Otomani said SRCL is confident that members will apply for all vacant positions by Saturday.

The outgoing committee comprises Steve Mpighu as chairperson, Jailosi as deputy, Gift Howahowa as general secretary, Nyamilandu as treasurer, MacMillan Gondwe as regional schools coordinator and committee members John Mkumba, Kujaliwa Kapyeye, Tyness Mkandawire and James Pserera

In his statement, Otomani appeal to aspiring candidates to register their interest to contest in the elections by contacting through Whatsapp; CHESSAM general secretary, Leonard Sharra, on 0999 956 228 and Otomani himself on 0999 551 634.

Furthermore, SRCL has organized a chess tournament after the elections and the registration fees and prize money I’ll be announced later.

Meanwhile the Central Region Chess League (CRCL) and the North (NRCL) assured in their new committee early this month.

CRCL elected Mark Ndipita as chairperson, Tapiwa Banda as vice-chairperson; Kondwani Magombo as general secretary and Leonard Mbwana as treasurer.

Davie Mawango is the league’s publicity secretary, Candidate Master (CM) Petros Mfune is the regional schools coordinator while committee members are Chikondi Manetti, CM George Mwale and Laston Kaledzera.

The new NRCL committee has Francis Kudzula as chairperson, Vincent Luhanga as vice-chairperson, Francisco Mwangupili as general secretary and Darwin Laura as treasurer.

The publicity secretary is Tina Kumwenda, schools coordinator is Knowledge Mtambo and executive members are Wilson Chingati, Kondwani Phimba and Willard Msendema.