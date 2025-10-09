Speaker and Deputy Speakers of Parliament to be elected October 22 as MP’s assemble for orientation and swearing-in

* Under the theme; ‘From Election to Action: Empowering Parliamentarians for Impactful Legislation, Governance and Transformative Leadership’

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Speaker of the National Assembly as well as Deputy Speakers are expected to be elected on Wednesday, October 22 as Members of Parliament (MPs)-elect are assembling in Lilongwe to start the process of orientation towards their swearing-in.

The orientation process will be held under the theme; ‘From Election to Action: Empowering Parliamentarians for Impactful Legislation, Governance and Transformative Leadership’ — whose key note opening address to be presented by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, Fenella Frost.

Other speakers include Chinese Ambassador, His Excellency Lu Zu and European Union EU Ambassador, His Excellency Daniel Aristi Gaztelumendi with the orientation programme to be handled by the Clerk of Parliament, Fiona Kalemba.

There have been serious concerns from the public on the poor quality level of debates in the august House as constituents expect to hear their MPs contributions towards their welfare.

But the MPs-elect always undergo intensive training before being sworn-in and from the programme we have a possession, the MPs-elect are expected to undergo various presentations that include Parliament’s structure, functions, and key support departments; understanding the job of an MP; protocol & etiquette (appropriate behavior during official ceremonies & international engagements and rules for engaging with dignitaries, the media, and members of the public.

They will also be oriented on their conditions of service such as understanding entitlements, allowances, and procedures for claims and understanding relevant channels for communication when it comes to finances.

One problematic element in the august House is MPs failure to articulate issues in their presentations and this is expected to be addressed through the session on effective public speaking.

Thus they will undergo techniques for clear and confident delivery of speech during debates and public events and structuring arguments for debates — to be presented by Dr. Emmanuel Ngwira, Dean of Communication and Languages, University of Malawi (UNIMA).

Another hot topic most MPs fail to grasp is budgeting and financial oversight — one session includes understanding the National Budget cycle, analysing documents, and monitoring budget allocations — to be presented head of Budget Office, Louis Loti and Dr. Clifford Masanjala, Dean of UNIMA’s School of Economics.

Under the sub-theme of ‘Governance: Parliament’s Relationship with Other Institutions’, Professor of Law at UNIMA, Justice Redson Kapindu will unravel present the Constitution and elements of law and separation of powers and interdependence of Government branches.

There will also be a presentation to do with understanding National Planning Commission’s mandate and aligning MPs’ roles with national development priorities.

On sub-theme of ‘Parliamentary Procedures: Towards Having an Effective Member of Parliament in Parliament through Mastering Parliamentary Procedures and Practice’, the MPs-elect will undergo general overview of parliamentary procedures and practice such as Standing Orders; MPs Code of Conduct and procedures for reporting and addressing misconduct — to be presented by Dr. Daniel Greenberg, CB, who is United Kingdom (UK) Parliament Commissioner for Standards.

Included is the orientation on how MPs can be effective during Chamber business proceedings such as asking impactful question; originating and processing motions; how to handle public petitions; dealing with Private Members’ Bills — to be presented by Priscilla Nyokabi Kanyua, EBS, former Kenyan MP and senior advisor to the Governor of Homa Bay County.

Former MP for Nigeria’s House of Representative, Onofiok Akpan Luke, who is former Speaker of Akwa Ibom State Legislative Assembly, will present effective participation rules of debate such as strategies for effective participation, understanding key players, and handling procedures for debate.

Then MPs-elect sworn-in in groups, to be presided over by His Lordship, the Chief Justice, starting on October 20-21 before proceeding to elect Speaker and Deputy Speakers on October 22.

Thereafter, the MPs will understand digital tools and enhanced online security; introduction to Parliament’s IT systems, including training on the e-Chamber system; effective use of digital platforms for research, communication, and constituent engagement.

The orientation programme starts two weeks (17 days) after elections with the first meeting of Parliament should start 31 days after elections — thus on Friday, October 24, the 52nd Session of Parliament will be officially opened.