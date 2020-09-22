SPARC Systems consolidates its operations in Rwanda; Places Malawian as group head of sales

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ever since one of the country’s top ICT companies, SPARC Systems Limited opened offices in Rwanda, it has given the company access to many East African markets and to consolidate its operations, it is relocating the position of group head of sales and marketing to be based in Kigali.

From the internal applications from all offices in Malawi, Zambia and Rwanda, Malawian Harry Kasandala stood out as the most qualified person to take up the post.

SPARC Systems’ Managing Director, Wisely Phiri said this is a very big position under the group as Kasandala will be required to look after all its operations in Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia and Malawi and his placement in Kigali is strategic to market the brand effectively in the East African market.

He said Kasandala has worked for SPARC Systems for over six years and joined as technical sales engineer and was later promoted to the position of senior technical sales engineer before taking the role of technical sales manager.



“As technical sales manager, he has been responsible for running our operations for Central and Northern regions of Malawi for the past three years,” Phiri said.

“SPARC is an equal opportunity employer and to consolidate our operations it was necessitated that the group’s head of sales and marketing be based at our Rwanda office and we were very fortunate that Kasandala met all our expectations.

“This speaks volumes about the skills that we have in the country and this augurs well with us that as we grow the SPARC brand in a dynamic and highly innovative market, it it requires not only changes in innovative solutions but also addition human capital.

“Thus we are always beefing up our team across the SPARC group. We should be employing more highly skilled people to fill the vacancies as they occur.”

He added that the position will come with new challenges for Kasandala but at the end of the day it will also help him to get international market exposure.

He added that SPARC has another Malawian national based in Zambia and that the Rwanda office has a Sri Lankan as technical sales manager.

“As SPARC, we consider skills and expertise when recruiting employees. Race and tribe does not matter to us,” he said.

“Going forward, we are looking at growing our brand in East Africa and across the African continent. That’s why the head of sales and marketing has to be based in Kigali.

“There are many innovations lined up from SPARC Systems and our valued customers should look out for more innovative products from us as we come closer to them with world class solutions,” Phiri said.

On his part, Kasandala says he is deeply humbled that the company has entrusted him with such a prestigious role and it is a great challenge he is looking forward to taking up.

“This is a very significant post,” he said. “When one works for the group, they are no longer responsible for country operations and as group head of sales and marketing responsible for a number of countries, it will certainly bring new challenges and a bigger exposure to the regional markets.”

Kasandala, who has a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology attained from the University of Malawi’s Polytechnic and has a number of certifications in technical sales and marketing, worked for a number of IT organizations before joining SPARC.

He says he will utilize this new opportunity to add on an international sales experience and he is already familiar with the operations of SPARC in Rwanda as he has been interacting with the Kigali team through calls and virtual meetings.

“This is an opportunity that will enable me to market and increase sales in Rwanda and the East African market and it is also the chance to showcase Malawian skills and prove that borders must not limit our capabilities.

“I am delighted to use the skills that I have developed during my years in sales to engage with various stakeholders in Rwanda and increase SPARC’s visibility.”