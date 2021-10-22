Sparc System supports music artist Keturah to perform at Zambia’s Diplomatic Fun Fair

Sparc’s Harry Kasandala (right) presents the sponsorship to Keturah and her manager



One of Malawi’s top ICT solutions provider, Sparc System has sponsored K2 million to music artist Keturah who is expected to perform at Diplomatic Fun Fair in Zambia on Saturday.

Keturah, who has recently released a collabo with Malawi’s legendary music artist Giddes Chalamanda entitled ‘Khalidwe’ said she was greatly humbled and honoured with the gesture from Sparc Systems.

“Sparc could have chosen any artist but they chose me because they see the talent and they want to give me an opportunity to grow and be better,” she said after being presented the cheque.

“In the end, that’s what companies should do to support talent and art in Africa where it is always undervalued. They have given back to society in the best way and they will not regret because the local girl is just getting started.”

Keturah, who is best known through her tracks ‘As You Wish’ and ‘Munditengeleko’, said this was a historical moment as she will be performing outside Malawi for the first time.

“I have embraced it with joy. I have been singing for years and it seems 2021 has been my breakthrough year and I am happy because this is the first time for me to perform outside Malawi.

“I am very excited to be go to Zambia, which is my other home Zambia. I have roots with Zambia and I speak about three languages from Zambia because I have spent a part of my life there.

“It’s an experience I will always cherish because this is like coming back to my other home — only this time as a musician,” she said, while promising to promote her music through the inaugural diplomatic fun fair show.

“Malawi and Zambia, besides sharing physical borders, also share a lot in common. It is my hope that this is a part of a continued relationship between us and that I can also get to be known in Zambia better,” she said.

Sparc System Zambia Country Manager, Misheck Mweemba said the firm, which is also an ICT solution provider in Africa with offices in Zambia and Rwanda, pledges to support musicians of Keturah’s calibre.

“We pride ourselves to be associated in social events that not only display Africa’s unique culture to the rest of the world but also gives musicians a platform to grow their influence beyond boarders.

“The African spirit and culture is deeply embedded in Sparc Systems and we shall continue to support such artists as and when we can,” he said.

Mweemba said as a company that operates across Africa, the fun fair was important to stakeholders as the “interaction and knowledge sharing that is taking place here is something all of us should be proud of”.

“We are happy to be part of this and see all these beautiful cultural displays from various exhibitors. We need to appreciate and embrace our way of living and render all the support it needs.

“It was pretty easier for us to be impressed to support because we looked at the theme of the fun fair and unanimously agreed that Keturah was the ideal artist for the event,” he said.

Esnattie Gama Kaimila, Second Secretary Consular at the Malawi High Commission in Lusaka said the inaugural Diplomatic Fun Fair has been organised by Zambia’s Ministry of Tourism to bring together various nations’ cultures, crafts, music, dance and cuisine.

“The Malawi Mission in Lusaka is most grateful to Sparc Systems for their invaluable support through sponsorship,” she said. Sparc has in the past sponsored Malawi’s Independence Anniversary celebrations organised by the Mission in Lusaka.

“The High Commission greatly appreciates the patriotism and generosity of the company and our humble appeal to all Malawians, including those in the diaspora, is that spirit of love of one’s homeland, through such open handedness.”

She said the fair will provide a platform for engagement and cultural exchange — giving all the embassies accredited to Zambia a platform to showcase and promote cultural diplomacy through creative expressions such as music arts and cuisine among others.

“The Malawi High Commission in Lusaka, Zambia, will also take advantage of the fair to exhibit Malawian products such as Kilombero rice packed by NASFAM, Malawi Gin, Sobo Orange Squash by Castel Malawi, Linga Wine — a product of Linga Wineries — Mzuzu Coffee and many other Malawi products.”