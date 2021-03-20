South Africans disgusted as Bulgarian singer wears blackface makeup to perform Nomcebo Zikode’s hit, Jerusalema

This is how Marinova (right) looked like in blackface

By Melody Chironda, allAfrica.com

South Africans have been left disgusted and offended after Bulgarian singer Mxiaela Marinova used makeup and prosthetics to look like their singer Nomcebo Zikode during her performance of the hit song, Jerusalema.

Marinova was tasked to imitate Nomcebo in the Bulgarian singing competition called Kato Abe Kankm Boaa. The competition called for contestants to imitate famous international artists and perform their hit songs.

Even more shocking is that the audience was so impressed they were on their feet, applauding her impersonation, leaving many outraged, on social media.



Others are questioning how blackface — where dark makeup is worn to imitate the skin of a black person — can still be happening in 2021, and how no one on the production felt the need to raise a red flag.

The South African hit song has gained huge international traction and since its release — becoming a global phenomenon, even inspiring its own dance challenge.

Marinova has not responded to the public outcry. Master KG and Nomcebo have also not commented on the incident.

On her tweet, Khaya Mthethwa said Marinova’s antics “is not a joke —it’s disgusting” while @BellzSeisa said: “This is why this show is unacceptable and demeaning to black culture.

“Nomcebo and Master KG must sue this racist show. The history of the black face has long been rooted in racism and ridiculing black people. We need to STOP tolerating nonsense.

@Puseletso said wondered why no one at protested that “this is really racist and disrespectful? Not even one? Wow”.

@ZulianJoubert said: “Why couldn’t you just perform the song without a black face? If you wanted Nomcebo to perform, you could have arranged that.

“This racks up levels of racism and disrespect — this total disrespect for Africans.”