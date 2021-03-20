March 30 by-election ballot papers to arrive Sunday March 21 through Kamuzu International Airport

MEC official Stella Mwachande recently demonstrating how the ballot looks

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) announces that the March 30 by-election ballot papers will arrive Sunday, March 21 through Kamuzu International Airport.

A statement from MEC’s director of media and public relations Sangwani Mwafulirwa said full details regarding the arrival time and all warehousing logistics will be announced later as previously, the ballot papers were scheduled to arrive on March 26.

“Contesting political parties and independent candidates will be allowed to place their representatives to witness the arrival and warehousing of the ballot papers,” he said.

MEC is scheduled to hold Parliamentary by-elections in seven constituencies and in two wards that fell vacant due to death and court annulment.

The contesting candidates are:

Karonga North West — Daniel Chitonya (MCP); Felix Katwaff Kaira (UTM); Trustings Waluza Kamwambi (DPP); Anderson Peace Mwaipanga (independent); Dr. Shawo Gabriel Mwakilama (independent); Harry Hardson Mwanyembe (independent); Bone Harry Kasunga Mwenendeka (UDF); Fwasani Silungwe (AFORD).

Ntchisi North — Arnold William Kadzanja (MCP); Kensinalakwiyo Lasford Mambeya (DPP); Maurice Mwesawina M’bang’ombe (independent).

Lilongwe Msinja South — Francis Chikumbutso Belekanyama (MCP); Jones Yamikani Chadza (independent); Ruth Chatata (independent); Lameck John Kondesi (independent); Mustapha MacDonald (DPP).

Zomba Changalume — Yusuf Noor Bamusi (UDF); Lawrence Denezio Bisika (PP); Jean Cheonga Chilemba (UTM); Anne Mary Fletcher (independent); Henry Marko Kaseama (independent); Bizwick Million (independent); Mary Matiya Muheya (DPP); James Nipuro (independent); Rexa Kuntambila Ntodwa (independent); Mahomed Hanif Osman (independent).

Nsanje North — Patrick Chimwemwe Bande (independent); Esther MchekA Chilenje (DPP); Enock Masautso Chizuzu (MCP); Kennedy Jailosi (UTM).

Nsanje Central — Esmy Hubert Bande (DEPECO); Francis Lazalo Kasaila (DPP); Laston Saidi Katole (UDF); Kafandikhale Mandevana (MCP); Nzeru Mybeck (UTM).

Chikwawa East — Rosemary Singano Kalidozo (independent); Rodrick Samu Khumbanyiwa (UDF); Fyson Duncan Mainjeni (UTM); Ginford Mabo Maulidi (DPP); Phoebe Mtembenuzeni (independent); Finason Brown Thengulo (independent); Foster Thomson Thipiwa (MCP).

The approved ward Councillor candidates are:

Liviridzi Ward in Balaka District — Richard Koloko Alli (UTM); Jones Chamangwana (MCP); Lucius Elia (DPP); Chilambe Isaac Martin (independent); Sten Felesani MAwindo (independent); Paul Naphwiyo (independent); Stande Nyuyeje (UDF).

Chitakale Ward in Mulanje District — Aaron Mickson Chitsulo (MCP); Alexander Makawa Phiri Foster (UTM); Richard Fanuel Mulingano (DPP).

Meanwhile, MEC announced at the launch of the by-election process that COVID-19 preventive measures shall be strictly enforced on the polling day that that includes barring any voter who would turn up for without a mask.

When Mwafulirwa reminded stakeholders of the ‘No Mask, No Voting’ during an interface multiparty liaison committee meeting held at Maghemo nerve centre in Karonga, Paramount Chief Kyungu objected the condition.

The Paramount Chief of Chitipa and Karonga argued that “voting is a constitutional right which requires every eligible voter to democratically participate to elect a leader of their choice”.

“Therefore, putting the conditional parameter of no face mask, no voting will prevent many a people from voting. MEC should instead make sure that disposable face masks are available on polling day to enable everyone to vote.

“Or else people should be told to bring even any clean piece of cloth with which to cover their mouth and nose,” he suggested during the meeting on Thursday.

In response, Mwafulirwa said he will take the message back to the Commission to make a decision as elections are guided by the Electoral Laws.

In all campaign rallies being held, party supporters are defying wearing of masks or social distancing — a development which have been faulted by commentators, saying it has potential to further spread the virus.