Scotland First Minister visits historical Mandala House in Blantyre

* Along with Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital and Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS)

* The historic site located was formerly a residence built in 1882 by the African Lakes Corporation for their managers built in the colonial style

* African Lakes Corporation’s head office was in Glasgow, Scotland and Mandala was their chief office in Africa

By Mirriam Bwanali, MANA

Scotland First Minister, John Swinney on Sunday visited historical Mandala House that was formerly a residence built in 1882 by the African Lakes Corporation for their managers — whose head office was in Glasgow and Mandala was their chief office in Africa.

Built in the colonial style and is wrapped by an encasing veranda, the site includes a garden on the property, and currently is a managed historical site that is home to the Mandala Cafe the La Caverna art gallery, and the main library and offices of the Society of Malawi, Historical and Scientific.

It is perhaps more of a living museum built from sun-dried grass and mud and bricks and is the oldest European building in Malawi, which early European settlers used the fortified yard as a laager in times of armed conflict from the Angoni days to the Chilembwe Uprising.

Defensive walls and towers extended from the main building, African Lakes Corporation, that became to be known as Mandala because the managers wore eye glasses, was founded in 1878 following the settling of missionaries in Blantyre two years earlier.

Until the end of the 19th century the Old Manager’s House was the centre of commerce for African Lakes Corporation and now it is a vibrant heritage site where visitors can explore fascinating curios and artifacts, browse historical archives, and experience the art gallery.

There’s also a cozy restaurant on site, perfect for relaxing and is a place where history, culture, and community come together and it reminds us of the past while offering a unique space to connect with Malawi’s heritage.

The First Minister — who also visited Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital and Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) — reflected on two decades of cooperation between Scotland and Malawi, saying Scots were committed to supporting development initiatives across Malawi.

“Over the past 20 years, Scotland has engaged in numerous collaborative projects that have strengthened Malawi’s progress in key sectors such as agriculture, irrigation, and health research,” he said.

He cited successful programmes that include irrigation schemes and other agricultural support systems, as well as health research initiatives at institutions like KUHeS, saying Scotland had contributed to tangible improvements in the lives of Malawians.

“It’s encouraging to see how communities and partners are working hand in hand to make the most of the resources. Their commitment is driving real change in irrigation practices and healthcare delivery,” he said.

On his arrival in the country on Friday, he welcomed by Minister of Foreign Affairs George Chaponda at Kamuzu International Airport for his four-day official visit, during which he held bilateral talks with President Arthur Peter Mutharika.

The visit underscores Scotland’s continued investment in grassroots development and its unique bond with Malawi, a relationship often described as a model of mutual respect and shared values.

The Scottish partnership with Malawi dates back many years since the two countries are historically very atțached to each. Blantyre City was named after a Scottish town of Blantyre in South Lanarkshire.—Edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express