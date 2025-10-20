Ashraful Aid Malawi cheers mothers at Queen Elizabeth Centra Hospital

* Donates baby and hygiene items to 50 mothers as part of belated Mothers’ Day celebration

* We wanted to bring smiles, comfort, and dignity to mothers and their babies, reaffirming our commitment to compassion and community care

By Nellie Nyirenda, MANA

In commemorating Mothers Day, Ashraful Aid Malawi cheered mothers at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital’s Gogo Chatinkha Maternity Ward where they donated various baby and hygiene items worth over K3 million to 50 mothers.

Ashraful Aid Malawi, Executive Director, Abdullah Panjwani said this was meant to support mothers and the newborns for their well-being as part of community care.

“Through the generosity of our donors and partners, we wanted to bring smiles, comfort, and dignity to mothers and their babies, reaffirming our commitment to compassion and community care,” he said.

The donated items included 50 baby bath basins, 30 (10-litre) buckets, 20 (20-litre) buckets, 30 (50-litre) buckets, 50 baby gift packs, 50 loaves of bread, and 50 yoghurt cups and 10 digital thermometers for the hospital.

Gogo Chatinkha Maternity Ward’s Principal Nursing Officer, Angella Jambo expressed her appreciation to Ashraful Aid Malawi, acknowledging that the donation will improve maternal and neonatal care at the facility.

“Items like thermometers are beneficial in our work,” she said. “They will help us monitor mothers and babies every step of the way to ensure they are in good health.”

Ashraful Aid Malawi continues to extend its support to vulnerable groups across the country through various humanitarian initiatives aimed at promoting health, dignity, and care in communities.