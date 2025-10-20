* Ligue 1 McDonald is home to some traditional big French clubs French clubs such as Monaco, Marseille Nantes, Lyon, among others

* That participate European championship and have iconic players such as Ballon d’or winner Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué

By Duncan Mlanjira

Football matches for French Ligue 1 McDonald are now available live on SuperSport for DStv, DStv Stream and GOtv subscribers across the continent, a service that started in Friday with UEFA Champions League holders PSG against RC Strasbourg on Friday, October that ended 3-3.

In a statement, SuperSport indicates that the league’s broadcast is through the partnership with CANAL+, the new owner of SuperSport, which directly owns 46.0% shares of MultiChoice Group.

Ligue 1 McDonald is home to some traditional big French clubs French clubs such as Monaco, Marseille Nantes, Lyon, among others that participate European championship and have iconic players such as Ballon d’or winner Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué.

in the statement, Rendani Ramovha — director of sport content English and Portuguese-speaking Africa for MultiChoice, said: “SuperSport is proud to add to its array of explosive football action and entertainment for our viewers across Africa, through the CANAL+ partnership with Ligue 1 McDonald’s.

“We know how much football is loved across the continent and broadcasting a prestigious league such as Ligue 1 only adds to the value that our subscribers receive.

“The calibre of football talent now available on SuperSport speaks for itself, and we are thrilled to add the French League to our premium sports catalogue.”

For full broadcast information, viewers are encourage to check their TV Guide, follow @SuperSportFootball and @SuperSporttv on all their social media platforms or visit SuperSport.com

The upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures are:

* Friday October 24; Paris FC vs Nantes kicking off 20h45 (SuperSport Variety 3, Africa 2, GO Africa 2)

* Saturday October 25; Brest vs PSG at 17h00 (Events SA-Ch 199, SuperSport Africa 1, GOtv Africa 1 — and at 21h05; Lens vs Marseille (SuperSport Football, SuperSport Football Africa, SuperSport GOtv Football

* Sunday October 26; Lyon vs Strasbourg at 21h05 (Variety 3, Football A, GO Football

* Wednesday October 29; Lorient vs PSG at 20h00 (SuperSport Variety 1, Africa 1, GOtv Africa 1 — and at 22h05; Nantes vs Monaco (SuperSport Variety 1, Africa 1, GOtv Africa 1.

In announcing the partnership last month, MultiChoice Group indicated that the acquisition of by Canal+ marks the largest transaction ever undertaken by Canal+, cementing the combined Group’s position as a global media and entertainment company.

The combined Group will serve more than 40 million subscribers across close to 70 countries in Africa, Europe and Asia, supported by a workforce of approximately 17,000 employees.

Billing arrangements for MultiChoice customers and all subscriptions remains the same while the MultiChoice Group Board made certain changes to its composition and leadership team to allow for suitable Canal+ representation, while maintaining its independence.