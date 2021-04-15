SA-based Malawian duo Eddie L and DJ Blebo-K trending in their host country; Drops single and video

DJ Blebo-K comes from Kasungu and Eddie L is from Mzimba

Johannesburg-based Eddie L and DJ Blebo-K have treated their hosts as well as South Africa-based Malawians through a single they have dropped that fuses hip-hop and passada.

The single, that also comes with a video, has a soft and distinct Afro fusion — potentially placing the duo on the right track for success as it has been warmly welcome by South African and Malawian fans.

Entitled ‘Ndakusowa’ (I Miss You), is an endearing and inspiring love message for couples and in the song, passada is brought courtesy of Edess Lukhere (stage name Eddie L) while hip hop is expressed by DJ Blebo-K (born Blessings Kathemba).

“The song is for people who really know what true love is about,” explains DJ Blebo-K. “It is a pure love song, and indeed we talked about real love.

“It has different types of messages, spiritual and teaching. It’s also plays on emotions,” said the resident of Kempton Park CBD.

The sultry video was idyllically shot in two locations, somewhere in the plush Sandton and Greenstone in Joburg’s East Rand — cut by Ace Graphics (Majako) and is directed by Majako and DJ Blebo-K.

Said an elated DJ Blebo-K: “The response from fans is very encouraging. This is our first well produced song. We put in a lot of resources — even Eddie L did her best as previous efforts were not up to standard.”

In paying tribute to fans, he said: “I would like to thank our fans for support, especially those who are buying our DVD and merchandise like our T-shirt.”

While the video is currently playing on Malawian television platforms, DJ Blebo-K’s dream is to have it picked up by Trace TV, Channel O and MTV Base. Also, the video is now available on YouTube – https://youtu.be/cQVflITTh-k.

Produced at Blebo Skillz Recording Inc in Kempton Park, Johannesburg by DJ Edle and Chycoon, Ndakusowa is unique in its exploration of love in five languages, Chewa, English, Zulu, Tumbuka and Swahili, making it accessible to a diverse audience.

Though there are a lot of artists that they would like to collaborate or share the stage with, topping the wish list are South African super stars KO and Casper Nyovest.

If they maintain a high creative standard, they can be big in Malawi and here in South Africa and also penetrate the African and international markets in a few years.

Currently under For Africa Music (F.A.M), they perform in different areas and clubs mainly around Joburg, sometimes traveling to Durban and Cape Town.

On Sunday May 2, 2021, they will be caught up at Pace 57, Randburg alongside a host of other talented, emerging and established artists mostly from Malawi — in an event brought by Blebo Skillz Recording Inc and Virtual Records.

