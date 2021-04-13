Public scoffs off MHC’s plans to demolish old houses in Nkolokosa to construct 250,000 high-tech structures

Nkolokosa location built in the 70s but earmarked for demolition

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawians took to social media poking fun at Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) Board chairperson Justin Dzonzi’s announcement that the Corporation plans to construct 250,000 high-tech houses in the next 10 years.

And this is expected to be done by first demolishing all old houses in locations like Nkolokosa, old Naperi in Blantye, Falls Estate and Area 18 in Lilongwe and Chasefu in Mzuzu.

MHC’s technical director, Omar Chisi, collaborated with his chairperson, telling the media that the plan seeks to maximise land use and meet the current housing demand.

This news was received with some reservations from members of the public, who questioned how MHC is going to demolish all the houses yet most of them were sold.

Howard Mlozi laid it bare that majority of the houses, in Nkolokosa in particular, are semi-detached with some between them sold off to the Corporation’s former tenants.

“So how will the demolition take place? What MHC should do is to buy land outside Blantyre CBD — let’s say Lunzu, Mpemba or Bangwe and create a new site of flats there. This will help to expand the city,” Mlozi argued.

Wisdom Jere was of the opinion that this is just a dream of MHC CEO “who just wants his contract to run on for the 10 years”.

“We are failing to maintain what we already have and we are thinking of [such] ambitious plans? And think of the top floor residents [of the proposed high rise buildings] if they will have running water 24/7. We are a disgraceful nation whose priorities are upside down.”

Levi Mac Chirwa joined in to say this sounds such a very good idea as the city needs modern residential locations that can solve the high demand for better houses.

“I trust that [the plans] will also take into account proper or renovated sewage systems. I will laugh my lungs out if I hear that the houses will be served by dugout sewage tanks.”

Elizabeth Mtonga was incredulous, saying MHC “must be swimming in money” because demolishing these old houses would mean compensating the existing tenants and owners of the old houses.

Jane Chidengu said: “We are a cursed nation — we dream it but never achieve it. Malawi Housing is the worst with no vision to upgrade the housing standards. Zimangani zolongosoka (build better structures).”

To which Chimpele Kelvin Tsamwa agreed saying “MHC is failing to complete projects they started 5 years ago” and now they have come with these new plans.

He expressed doubt if these plans would come to fruition, saying on paper “this looks good on presentations but I highly doubt if it can be achieved. I was a very optimistic guy but I have been disappointed for too long ndi with government promises — call me Thomas Didimu” [if you like]”.

Yonny Ndekha Mabvu asked MHC to sort out other resources first, saying this “type of housing development requires a good water systems and electricity. Let’s get these to good standards — otherwise these will just be ruins in the next fives years when the government changes hands again”.

Sylvester Jere gave an example of what is done in South Africa for Malawi to emulate, “whereby a developer is picked to construct at least 100 houses with quality standards attached”.

“I don’t think Malawi Housing on itself can manage quality housing standard. Just compare the houses build near Bingu Stadium by a private developer — they are much better.”

Francis Chilenga agreed with Jere, saying government should engage with businesses gurus as to why they are not interested in real estate.

He said the engagement with private developers should be attached with some incentives to entice more businesspeople to invest in real estate.

Billy Mark Dzimbiri added his voice to the fact that Malawian authorities have always had good development ideas but they don’t materialise; “So on this one, thanks for the wonderful pictures”.

“What they know is talking about what they already failed. Nkolokosa was built in the early 70’s of which you don’t even know its history but now you’re coming up with this crazy plan instead of fixing what you have failed already? I guess it was just your dream of yesterday.”

Charles Masapi agree, saying he has heard of such development plans almost over five times in the past and it “looks like new ideas at MHC come or change when a new director comes in”.

“The best way would be to plan and [carry them out] in silence because people are aware of the project from the failed plans.”

Inkosi MacPherson Nhhessie said this is an excellent vision but MHC must identify other available lands to build better sewer, water and power systems of high standards that “can last for hundreds of years and sustain the growing population”.

He also touched of unnecessary extra expenses in terms of compensation and added that the new places should be complemented with building shopping malls and office buildings.

“Anthu amalondola town,” he said, with Chingambwe Gondwe agreeing to this, saying “this is a timely and welcomed development but MHC must identify a new place with assistance from government and that the demolition of the old houses should take place after the said new structures are built”.

“However, my billion kwacha question is; if MHC is failing to renovate old colonial built structures how can it manage to build new ones. Build first, demolition later.”

Frank Kandikole agreed, saying this are “good dreams” and “can’t we implement this one for once? We have a lot of one bedroomed houses in these areas — demolish and build flats that can accomodate more pipo like maiko anzathu uko.

“The problem with Malawi is that we have good dreams that don’t materialise. Implementation is always a problem.”

While at it, Yamie Moya also asked Blantyre City Council to follow suit by demolishing all unworthy structures in Mbayani, Manase, Chirimba and others areas to build better structures that can beautify the city.

Fortu Dolola suggested citizens can also be encouraged to build their own nice houses if the government can just construct more tarmac access roads in all underdeveloped areas.