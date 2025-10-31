President Mutharika retains four more Ministers from his previous administration in his lean 24-member 2025 Cabinet

* Bright Msaka; Ben Malunga Phiri; Mary Navicha; Jappie Mhango; along with Joseph Mwanamveka and George Chaponda whom he had first appointed

By Duncan Mlanjira

Along with Joseph Mwanamveka and George Chaponda whom had first appointed as Ministers of Finance, Economic Planning & Development; and Foreign Affairs respectively, President Peter Mutharika has added four more from his previous administration in his lean 24-member 2025 Cabinet.

The Cabinet, that comprises the President as Commander in Chief of the Malawi Armed Forces, First Vice-President Jane Ansah, Second Vice-Vice President Enock Chihana; and three more had first appointed — Alfred Ruwan Gangata (Minister of State), Roza Mbilizi (Agriculture, Irrigation & Water Development), George Patridge (Industrialisation, Business, Trade & Tourism) — includes four deputy ministers.

Bright Msaka returns to the Cabinet as Minister of Education, Science & Technology — who served in two portfolios in Mutharika’s 2014-2020 as Minister of Lands, Housing & Urban Development (2014-2015) and Natural Resources, Energy & Mining (2015-2017).

Ben Malunga Phiri is retained as Minister Local Government & Rural Development which he served for in the previous administration; Jappie Mhango Lands is for Housing & Urban Development and Mary Navicha for Gender, Children, Disability & Social Welfare — whose deputy is new face, Martha Ngwira.

Madalitso Baloyi is for Heath & Sanitation, to be deputised by Chimwemwe Chipungu; Feston Kaupa (Transport & Public Works); Jean Mathanga (Natural Resources, Energy & Mining); Joel Chigona (Labour Skills & Innovation); Patricia Wiskies (Youth, Sports & Culture) and Francis Foley (Deputy-Education, Science & Technology).

In her message of congratulations to the newly appointed Ministers published on Malawi Government official Facebook, Vice-President Jane Ansah said the President’s decision “is a clear demonstration of the trust and confidence” has in the members he has considered, whose collective ability is to serve the nation diligently”.

“I urge each one of us to work hard and uphold the values of integrity, patriotism and selfless service so that the confidence reposed in us is not in vain. More importantly, Malawians are looking to us with great expectations to provide solutions to the many challenges our country continues to face and deliver tangible results that will improve their lives.

“In the run-up to the September 16 general elections, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) campaigned on a clear, proven leadership and people-centred manifesto, and it is the wish of His Excellency the President that the promises made during the campaign period will be realised through this strong and capable team of men and women.

“Together, let us serve Malawi with unity of purpose and an unwavering commitment to progress and prosperity. Once again, congratulations to all. God bless you! God bless us all as we serve Malawians,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN), which also serves as chair of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Coalition in Malawi, has extended its congratulations to the Health Minister, Madalitso Baloyi and her deputy, Chimwemwe Chipungu saying they look forward to working closely with them in advancing the vision of the health sector.

In a press statement issued by Executive Director, George Jobe on Thursday in Lilongwe, MHEN emphasised that they closely engage the Ministers in accelerating Malawi’s progress towards Universal Health Coverage, “ensuring that all people have access to quality health services without financial hardship”.

MHEN also congratulated all other newly-appointed Ministers and deputies, acknowledging that their respective ministries play vital roles in shaping the health and wellbeing of Malawians.

“As a civil society network committed to promoting health equity, accountability, and strong health systems, we stand ready to provide constructive advice and partnership in pursuit of a healthier and more equitable Malawi.

“MHEN is a leading civil society organisation dedicated to promoting equitable access to quality, affordable, and accountable health services for all Malawians. The appointment of new ministers will help achieve our goals through partnership on various health issues.”

Established in 2000, MHEN brings together civil society organisations, community groups, professional associations, and individuals working to strengthen Malawi’s health system through advocacy, research, policy dialogue, and accountability initiatives.

The network engages government, development partners, and citizens to influence policies and budgets that advance health equity and UHC. Through the UHC Coalition, it works with more than 25 local and international civil society organisations to advocate, raise awareness, and lobby for government adoption of health policies and investment decisions aligned with the UHC goal.—Reporting on MHEN by Prisca Promise Mashushu, MANA