President-elect Peter Mutharika warns against corrupt practices by civil servants; outlines vision for Malawi

By Memory Kutengule Chatonda & Leonard Masauli, MANA

President-elect Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) has threatened to deal with civil servants involved in dubious corrupt practices in the country, stating that the vice is retrogressive to the nation.

Mutharika said this yesterday during a press briefing held at his residence in Nyambadwe, Blantyre, emphasising: “I have my eyes everywhere, and I know that a lot of things are going on in the government by civil servants.

“Huge payments are being made, money is being transferred, and dubious contracts are being honored. People doing this, including the politicians facilitating it, must stop because it is illegal and criminal.

The President-elect also called upon the public, regardless of political and cultural background, to work together with his administration to ensure that national transformation take center stage.

“The challenges before us are real. I believe that with concerted efforts, unity, discipline, and hard work, we can rise above these challenges. We need to work together to ensure that the economy is recovered, food is available, jobs are created, infrastructure is improved, health and education systems are strengthened, and above all, public trust is built.”

Mutharika added that his administration is in the transitional process, and in the days to come, he will unveil recovery and development plans for Malawi: “Our new administration will reflect our commitment to prudence, inclusion, competence, and delivery. Let us begin this new chapter with hope and humility, and with renewed purpose.”

He then commended Malawians for giving him the mandate to govern the country again in the next five years, saying: “This is not a victory for any individual or a party; it is a victory for our democracy, for our constitution, and most importantly, for every Malawian who believes in a better tomorrow.”

Mutharika also hailed outgoing President Lazarus Chakwera for conceding defeat which he said demonstrated statesmanship.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declared Mutharika as President-elect along with and Justice Jane Mayemu Ansah as Vice-President-elect following the September 16 presidential election, where he garnered 56.8% of the votes against his contender Chakwera, who secured 33%.

The return of proven leadership: APM 2025–2030

His re-emergence as Head of State marks yet another chapter in a career that has seen him combining his international scholastic prowess with national service.

Born July 18, 1940, Mutharika has built a reputation as one of Africa’s most accomplished legal minds.

He graduated in law from the University of London in 1965 before pursuing advanced studies at Yale University in the United States, where he obtained both a Master of Laws (LLM) and a Doctor of the Science of Law (JSD/PhD). At the age of 29, he became one of the youngest Africans to earn a doctorate in law.

For decades, Mutharika worked as a respected academic in the fields of international and comparative law. He taught at Rutgers University and Washington University in the United States, Haile Selassie University (now Addis Ababa University) in Ethiopia, and the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

He was also affiliated with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, the London School of Economics, and the Royal Institute of International Affairs in the United Kingdom.

In 2009, he made history as the first African to hold the Charles Nagel Professorship of International and Comparative Law. His expertise extended to advisory roles with the American Bar Association’s Rule of Law Initiative for Africa and the World Bank’s investment dispute resolution tribunals.

Over the years, he received numerous international honours, including the International Jurist Award, the African Leadership Medal of Honor, and honorary doctorates from Addis Ababa University, the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, and Washington University in St. Louis.

Political pathway to the Presidency

Professor Mutharika’s political career dates to the 1960s, when he opposed Malawi’s one-party dictatorship and he later went to the US where he lived most of his life until 1995 when he, upon Malawi government’s invitation, came back home to help in the drafting of provisional Constitution after the country’s change from autocratic rule to democratic rule in 1994.

Mutharika was consulted again by the Malawian Government in 2006 to help review the Constitution he had helped drafting. By this time, Mutharika’s elder brother, Bingu wa Mutharika, had just taken the reigns of leadership in 2004 from the country’s founder of democratic government, Bakili Muluzi.

The younger Mutharika later became his brother’s advisor on issues of foreign and domestic policy. His active political involvement later deepened when he became Member of Parliament for Thyolo East in 2009. He later served in his brother’s government as Minister of Justice, and later as Minister of Education.

In 2014, Mutharika ousted Joyce Banda who had stepped in as president in April 2012 after the death of Bingu wa Mutharika in office. In 2019, he won an election that was later nullified after the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM Party founder, late Saulos Klaus Chilima, successfully challenged the election results in court.

A re-run was conducted in June 2020, ushering in Lazarus Chakwera who led an alliance of nine political parties to defeat Mutharika.

During his first term (2014–2019), Mutharika steered Malawi through economic recovery, registering single-digit inflation — the lowest in nearly three decades — currency stability, and record levels of foreign reserves.

His government introduced Malawi’s first national identification cards, expanded infrastructure, advanced food security, and launched youth empowerment and skills development programs.

Internationally, Mutharika was recognised as a Champion for the African Development Bank Youth Programme, UNFPA’s Youth Programme, the Global Education Partnership, and the UN He-For-She Global Impact initiative.

As he returns to the presidency for the 2025–2030 term, APM is positioned as a seasoned leader with both domestic and global credibility. Expectations for his administration include strengthening economic resilience, consolidating democratic gains, advancing youth empowerment, and deepening Malawi’s engagement on the global stage.—Editing by Maravi Express