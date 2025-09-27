From bench to ballot: Justice Jane Ansah’s path to the Vice-Presidency

* Before her entry into active politics, Ansah had already built an illustrious career defined by ‘firsts’

By Leah Malimbasa, MANA

In 1970s, a young girl walked into Chancellor College of the University of Malawi (UNIMA) as a law student, perhaps without thoughts that nearly five decades later, she would be sworn in as the Vice-President of the Republic of Malawi.

Justice Jane Ansah’s journey from the lecture halls of Zomba to the corridors of the nation’s second-highest office is a story of resilience, trailblazing achievement, and a commitment to public service.

At 70 years of age, Justice Ansah now becomes only the second woman in Malawi’s history to hold the Vice-Presidency, following in the footsteps of Joyce Banda (2009-2012). For many Malawians, her elevation represents not just a personal triumph but also another step forward in the ongoing struggle for gender equality in the country’s politics and leadership.

Before her entry into active politics, Ansah had already built an illustrious career defined by ‘firsts’. A retired judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal (2011 to 2016), she became Malawi’s first female Attorney General in 2006.

She also played a pivotal role in Malawi’s democratic processes as chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) between 2016 and 2020, during which she presided over one of the country’s most contested electoral periods.

Her transition into politics became official in August 2024, when she declared her membership in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at its national governing council (NGC) elective convention in Blantyre, although she did not contest for any position.

Riding on her reputation as a disciplined legal mind and a seasoned leader, she declared her interest to contest the Ntcheu North-West parliamentary seat during the 2025 General Elections.

Later, she was chosen as running mate to Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, the DPP’s presidential candidate. Their victory in the September 16 polls placed her in the Vice-Presidency.

Education as a foundation

Justice Ansah’s achievements are firmly rooted in her academic journey. She obtained her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the Chancellor College in 1978, becoming part of a generation of lawyers who would go on to shape the nation’s legal framework.

Her pursuit of excellence took her abroad, and in 1996, she earned a Master of Laws (LLM) in International Human Rights from SOAS University of London before crowning her academic credentials with a PhD in International Human Rights from the University of Nottingham in 2002 — an achievement that cemented her as one of Malawi’s foremost experts in human rights and constitutional law.

Her thirst for knowledge extended beyond degrees. She completed specialised training in legislative draughting at Canberra College of Advanced Education in Australia (1980) and later earned a Certificate in Judicial Administration from the Royal Institute of Public Administration (RIPA) in the United Kingdom (1992).

These qualifications equipped her not only as a lawyer but also as a reformer with the skills to strengthen governance and institutions.

Justice Ansah’s professional career began in 1978 when she was admitted to the Malawi Bar and started work as a State Advocate in the Ministry of Justice. Over the years, she rose steadily through the ranks, eventually being appointed a High Court Judge in 1997.

Her tenure on the High Court bench exposed her to a wide range of cases, including constitutional, criminal, and civil matters, which prepared her for even higher judicial responsibilities.

Her historic appointment as Malawi’s first female Attorney General in 2006 was a watershed moment for the country’s legal landscape. It not only showcased her personal achievements but also symbolised a breakthrough for women in spaces traditionally dominated by men.

In 2011, she moved to the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, where she served with distinction until 2020. As MEC chairperson, she guided the electoral body during one of the most heated political transitions in Malawi’s democracy.

Although her tenure was not without storms, it demonstrated her resilience and ability to navigate complex and high-stakes national processes.

Leadership beyond borders

Justice Ansah’s influence has not been confined to Malawi as she has also served on several regional and international bodies. Between 2008 and 2011, she was deputy chairperson of the African Union (AU) Board on Corruption before chairing the AU Meeting of Ministers of Justice & Attorneys Generals (2010–2012) — further solidifying her reputation as a continental voice in governance and law.

Back home, she chaired Malawi’s Special Commission on the Citizenship Act in 2016, where her contributions were key in aligning citizenship laws with modern democratic and human rights standards.

Justice Ansah has also made her mark as an academic and author. Her book, The Right to Development and the Malawian Law (2012), remains a key reference point for scholars and policymakers working at the intersection of law and human rights.

She has written extensively on topics such as customary law, inheritance, women’s rights, and children’s rights. Her writings consistently challenge Malawi and Africa at large to rethink how laws can be used as instruments of empowerment for marginalised groups.

This intellectual contribution complements her work in the courtroom and in governance, painting a picture of a leader deeply invested in justice and equality.

Family

Beyond her professional life, Justice Ansah is anchored by her Christian faith and family values. Married to Bishop Dr. Joseph Addo Ansah since 1983, the couple co-leads Christ-Citadel International Church in Malawi.

Together, they have raised three children. Within the church, she serves as a senior pastor and reverend, blending spiritual leadership with her public service commitments.

Her identity is also firmly rooted in her Ngoni heritage. Since 2013, she has served as an Impi (envoy) to Paramount Chief Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V of Ntcheu District, a cultural role that underscores her connection to tradition and community leadership.

A Symbol of progress

As she takes on the responsibilities of Vice-President, Justice Ansah brings with her a unique blend of legal expertise, international experience, cultural grounding, and spiritual leadership. Her rise is not only a personal victory but also an inspiration to Malawian women and girls who aspire to leadership positions in a society still grappling with entrenched gender barriers.

Her journey from the classrooms of Chancellor College, through the nation’s highest courts, to the heart of political leadership, reflects both the progress and the continuing challenges in Malawi’s democratic and gender equality journey.

Her story is, therefore, not just about one woman’s rise to power, but also about a nation striving to embrace inclusivity and the full participation of women in governance.