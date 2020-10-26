President Chakwera inaugurates Poppy Week

By Memory Chatonda, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera has inaugurated this year’s Poppy Week with a call to the general public to financially support the country’s war veterans to uplift their living standards.

President Chakwera made the call on Monday when he presided over the launch of the annual tradition at Sanjika palace in Blantyre, adding that Poppy Week is a very significant period as it gives opportunity to Malawians to reflect on the sacrifice made by ex-service men in ushering peace and freedom in Malawi.

“Therefore, I am calling upon all Malawians of good will to support this Poppy Weekwith any kind of gesture — buy poppies and wear them with pride to appreciate their contributions such as peace and freedom which they fought for,” he said.

The Malawi leader also reaffirmed government’s commitment to assisting the war survivors to alleviate their plight at all levels.

“My government appreciates the hardship that ex-service soldiers face in their day to day life. I therefore commit to address such concerns,” he said.

One of the war veterans, Staff Sergeant James Makupa — who fought World War I and II — emphasized the need for increased financial support to enable war survivors live a descent life.

“Currently, we get support for basic needs from some senior members from Malawi Defence Force,” he said calling for more support from well wishers.

Veteran Ex-Service League of Malawi, vice-secretary General Ephron Mvwarajembe expressed gratitude to the president for his commitment to uplift the welfare of the war veterans.

Poppy Day is a memorial when the country joins members of Commonwealth in honour of the armed force members of the Kings African Rifles, who died on duty during the First and Second World Wars which were fought between 1891-1945.