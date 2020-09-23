Presence of Far East nationals in Malawi contributing to illicit trade of Pangolins

By Duncan Mlanjira

There has been several cases of people being arrested in Malawi after been found with possession of pangolins, which is one of the listed species of endangered species by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

And according to Director of Parks and Wildlife, Brighton Kumchedwa, Malawi does not have a lot of pangolins in its protected areas and its trafficking happens through local sources as the majority of it is being trafficked from neighbouring countries, particularly Zambia and Mozambique.

He alluded that there is readily available market for pangolins because of the presence of nationals from the Far East in this country, who are believed to use their scales as well as other body parts for traditional medicine and also as a source of food.

Kumchedwa said from what those who have been apprehended have revealed that one pangolin, depending on the size, can fetch as much as K4 to K8 million.

Generally, Kunchedwa said, Malawi doesn’t have a lot of pangolins since the distribution is not properly known as there has been no census on the protected specie as it is not easy to count.

He said the CITES convection wildlife law includes pangolin as listed and highly protected species and as such it attracts high penalties — the same as that of ivory and rhino horn — which is up to 30 years jail term with no option of fine.

“This provides highest protection to pangolins,” Kumchedwa said. “I must say am happy to see that pangolin traffickers in this country are being given hefty jail terms by the courts once convicted.”

A report by Malawi News Agency (MANA) on September 18, says Police in Lilongwe arrested Wiseman Sipiliyano, 37, and Owen Nkhwazi, 32, for being found in possession of a dead pangolin at Likuni Bypass roundabout after detectives got a tip that the duo was offering the protected specie for sale.

According to Lilongwe Police deputy spokesperson, Foster Benjamin, the police detectives moved in and intercepted the suspects and after a search of their laptop bag, they found a dead pangolin.

Benjamin said the duo has been charged with possession of listed species, contrary to Section 86 of National Parks and Wildlife Act and the suspects will appear before the court soon to answer to the charge.

Sipiliyano comes from Kupingama Village in Traditional Authority Chilikumwendo in Dedza District while Nkhwazi hails from Ziyamu Village in T.A. Malengamzoma in Nkhata Bay District.

But this still makes pangolins as one of the highly trafficked animal in the world and throughout the sub-Saharan region, people found in possession of Pangolins as prosecuted.

A report by Zimbabwe’s Herald in February said 82 people were arrested last year after police recovered 17 pangolins and over 1,000kg of pangolin scales as the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) continues to declare war on wildlife crimes.

Herald reported that during the same period, ZRP handled 40 cases and of the 82 arrests, 12 people were convicted and jailed for nine years each, for illegal possession of pangolins.

Herald quotes a statement from ZRP Criminal Investigations Department spokesperson Detective Inspector Portia Chinho warning would-be offenders that it was illegal to kill or traffic any endangered wildlife as the offences attract a mandatory nine-year jail term.

“In Zimbabwe, the pangolin is one of the specially protected yet most trafficked mammals,” she is quoted as saying. “Other specially protected mammals include the cheetah, aardwolf, bat eared fox, gemsbok, black rhinoceros and white rhinoceros.

“The pangolin in its entirety is believed to possess an array of medicinal qualities though no scientific qualification has supported this cultural mythology whose power has justified the poaching and trafficking of the only scaled mammal.

“Our natural heritage is protected by law and as such the Zimbabwe Republic Police will not hesitate to enforce the law without fear or favour. Law enforcement officials are not going to sit down and fold hands until sanity prevails in the country,” she had said.

She was also quoted that on February 11, the CID Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit in Guruve arrested Zuze Tauro (39) of Mushumbi Pools who was selling a live pangolin.

Police intercepted Tauro at Chitsungo Business Centre, Mushumbi Pools, while in possession of the pangolin which was in a wooden cage and arrested him.

In a similar case in Beitbridge, detectives from the same unit last week arrested Plaxedes Sibanda (28) for possessing a live pangolin and she was taken to court where she was sentenced to 24 months in jail.