Pictorial focus on woes faced by truckers on Chipeta Road stretch

Northern part of M1 Road is the channel for development into the country as goods including fuel, newly-bought cars, food stuffs and clothes find their way in Malawi from Tanzanian ports.

However, despite playing this important role, the road continues to deteriorate into bad shape and many goods, property as well as lives have been lost.

Malawi News Agency photojournalist Gracian Jeke took pictures to depict difficult moments road users face on the road in Chiweta terrains between Rumphi and Karonga Districts — all in one day.