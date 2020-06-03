Pharmacist, security guard arrested for stealing medical drugs

By Daniel Sapuli, MANA

Police in Thyolo are keeping in custody two men for allegedly stealing drugs at the district’s hospital.

Thyolo Police station public relations officer, Amos Tione on Tuesday identified the pharmacist as 44-year-old George Nankhuni and the security guard as 30-year-old John Brighton, who works for CFK Security Company which is in contract with Thyolo District Hospital.

He said the hospital’s Dr. Dennis Solomon reported that on Saturday, May 30, Brighton was caught with 30 packets of 1,000 capsules each costing over K500,000.

“Upon asking him, the guard mentioned Nankhuni as the one who gave him the drugs,” said Tione. “We arrested Nankhuni who, after confrontation, admitted to have stolen the drugs from the pharmacy.”

Tione said the two suspects will appear in court soon to answer the charges leveled against them.

Nankhuni comes from Bongwe Village under Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba while Brighton hails from Pindani Village under Traditional Authority Nanseta in Thyolo.

Meanwhile, Nsanje Second Grade Magistrate has sent two women on remand for allegedly stealing money over K2 million for Simama and Sons (Simso) Group of Company in the district.

The two identified, as Memory Chirwa, 27 and Yamikani Namajagaja, 28, appeared before Nsanje Second Grade Magistrate on Monday where they were informed on why there were arrested on Friday last week.

Sub Inspector Victor Nachuma said the two were arrested and were formerly charged with theft by public servants contrary to Section 278 as read together with 286 of the Penal Code.

The Court, through prosecutor Sub Inspector John Nachuma heard that the two on May 18 allegedly stole money amounting to K2,833,152.44 from Simso where they were working as cashiers.

“Currently, investigations are under way which we believe could lead to more arrests on the matter. We are asking for adjournment and remand them for at least five days,” Nachuma asked the Court.

Second Grade Magistrate, John Mpwahiwa accepted the request and sent the two to prison pending further hearing Monday next week.

Chirwa comes from Chisazima Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kaomba in Kasungu while Namajagaja hails from Namagonya Village in the area of TA Chimaliro in Thyolo.—Additional reporting by Martin Chiwanda, MANA