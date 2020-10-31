Pedestrians ignoring traffic control lights installed for their benefit in Blantyre CBD

By Duncan Mlanjira

Some motorists have complained of the annoying tendency by pedestrians who are ignoring traffic control lights installed for their benefit and to reduce congestion in Blantyre Central Business District (CBD).

The pedestrians’ traffic control lights have been installed at busy spots, Nandos along Haille Selassie Road and at First Capital Bank along Sir. Glyn Jones Road, but the pedestrians continue to cross the road in the manner they used to by just crossing into the without a care with the dull-witted bravado — akundiona amanga brake (the motorist can see me, he will apply brakes)’.

This reporter witnessed this on Friday afternoon and when I enlightened some who approached me as I waited for the lights that they can be arrested for ignoring this traffic arrangement, the looks they gave me showed they thought I was an idiot.

In the response to my post on Facebook about this encounter, Malinda Chinyama simply said: “Malawi is lost ethically and morally” while Stanley Mbewe suggested that maybe when some would be arrested would people realize the seriousness of the ignorance of the traffic rules.

Graciano Bwanali said at some time back, pedestrians were being fined K500 by the traffic police for jaywalking (disregard to traffic rules) especially at Nandos before the lights were dismantled due to some construction works.

But he added that the pedestrians behaviour at these two spots shall take long to change unless there is good civic education from the authorities.

Another concerned motorist suggested that for maybe starters, the traffic police can mount a public address system at these spots civic educating the pedestrians to observe this simple traffic rule for a week or so with the message that thereafter they shall be arresting those who continue to disregard them.

In her response, Mukonde Umurerwa Malijani said: “It’s just yesterday I discussed the same about pedestrians crossing at the crossroads near the Magistrate’s Court in Blantyre. I said it might not just be that they are ignoring them but they have no idea about traffic lights.”

When contacted, Blantyre City Council Director of Town Planning and Estates Services, Costly Chanza said they were aware of this development and discussed how best to civic educate people about pedestrians crossings’ traffic lights.

He also explained further steps to be undertaken to improve the traffic management system in Blantyre CBD such as the need for traffic lights Kandodo Corner Shop to regulate at the same time to ensure that vehicles from particular traffic lights are not waiting for the other group.

Also that vehicles at St George’s Street from Haille Sellasie should be given less time than those along Glyn Jones Road.

“Additional feeder roads onto Glyn Jones Road such as Angoni Road (patronized by Sienta taxis) are causing additional congestion.”

He also said the way traffic feeder road connecting Glyn Jones Road at IT Centre is a regular accident spot and also needs some traffic lights.

The Council will also repaint road markings in CBD and surrounding areas to enhance traffic visibility.

There will be no left turn for vehicles from Livingstone Road onto Haile Selassie Road and that Haile Selassie Road will be demarcated into 3 lanes.

Chanza said the Council will engage with the traffic police or any other means to eliminate the tendency of some motorists — especially commuter minibuses — from using Petroda Filling Station at Clock Tower as short cut into Haile Selassie Road.

“Recent Smart City initiatives by Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) should pave way for future installation of cameras at various locations to monitor traffic spots in the CBD,” said Chanza.

He added that the City Council will also be organising regular stakeholder meetings to improve traffic movement in Blantyre CBD and other areas.

