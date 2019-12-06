Pastor arrested for stealing motorcycle

By Dyna Mtalimanja Banda, MANA

Dowa Police is keeping in custody Chikondi Mwancheka, 38, who is Pastor for Assemblies of God Church in Dowa for allegedly stealing a motorcycle through trickery.

It is alleged that on November 11, 2019, Mwancheka tricked Siliyeni Gilbert, 25, of Chipezayani Village, in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Chiwere in Dowa into lending him a motorcycle, which he instead stole.

According to Dowa Police Station public relations officer, Sub Inspector Gladson M’bumpha, the suspect was apprehended three weeks later at Thonje Trading Centre on Tuesday December 3 while he was trying to trick another person to steal a motorcycle.

M’bumpha said Mwancheka admitted to have stolen Gilbert’s motorcycle at Mvera Trading Centre in Dowa and he also revealed that he sold it at Bowe Trading Centre in the same district.

The suspect hails from Malinkha Village, T/A Kalonga in Salima and is currently in police custody waiting to appear before court to answer charges of theft and theft by trick.

Currently, police investigations are underway to recover the stolen motorcycle.