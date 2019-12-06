Malawi to hold first-ever beautiful African fashion show

By Harris Chimatiro, MANA

Lilongwe Angeles Modeling Agency will on December 14, 2019 hold the first Beautiful African Fashion Show at Gemini House in Lilongwe, which has been organized to promote Malawian fashion industry.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency, the Agency’s executive director, Chris Daka said the objective of the show is also to promote and put local designers and models on the map.

“It is also designed to define an inclusive definition of the true cosmopolitan lifestyle of modern Africa as it resonates around the passion, luxury modeling, fashion contemporary art and culture.

“The industry was not growing due to lack of events like this, so the coming in of this event will attract public attention on fashion,” Daka said.

Program coordinator, Edwin Chonde said the show would go a long way in promoting Malawian fashion to the world and it will also create a wide platform for local fashion designers, models and beauticians to showcase and learn from the event.

“Malawians should expect to see the best from African fashion and true definition of African culture,” Chonde said.

He further said that the event is coming to Malawi for the first time but was being held in South Africa for 3 years.

In a separate interview, N1 Café and Grill director, Euwart Chinsima said they are one of the sponsors of the show having conceptualized the idea that their brand embodies the values, aspirations and culture of afro-conscious, upwardly mobile Malawians.

He said fashion is also about aspirations, values that allow someone to identify themselves with certain group and culture.

“We, therefore, saw a natural fit between N1 and the African Fashion as both brands are about lifestyle, culture and self-expression.”

Chinsima further said there are a lot of talented people in the industry, who just need the right platform to be on the spotlight.

“We feel that there is need for Malawi to start taking the fashion industry seriously as an alternative for creating youth employment,” he said.

African fashion show is an event where the funniest, both local and international, models, boutique vendors, beauticians and fashion enthusiasts converge to define African identity.