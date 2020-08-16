Over 4,200 blankets, 3,000 jackets, 600 sweaters distributed by Muslim Youth United’s 2020 Winter Warmth Initiative

By Duncan Mlanjira

Muslim Youth United, a philanthropy arm of Muslims in Malawi, has completed its 2020 Winter Warmth Initiative in which they have distributed over 4,200 blankets, 3,000 jackets and 600 sweaters to less privileged people.

Other warm clothing donated included scarves, hats, wool coats, gloves and household rummage materials.

The gesture was to various vulnerable people in Blantyre, Limbe and Zomba that included those in prisons and Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where the MYU adopted two pediatric wards named ‘We Care’.

MYU also extended the gesture to night security guards they found at night at business premises as a gesture of appreciation for the role they play in securing the business premises from which all of them earn their living.

The grouping’s founder and leader, Abdullah Panjwani applauded their donors towards the success of the Winter Warmth Initiative, which they rolled out in 2018.

He said for every one of their major projects, an appeal is sent out to the public through their social media platforms and every single time, the response supercedes their expectations.

“We wish to extend a warm, sincere and heartfelt vote of appreciation to every one of the donors, well-wishers, volunteers and organisations that assisted us to concluded the 2020 Winter Warmth initiative of 2020 as well as any of our previous projects in general, in any way whatsoever.

“Without them, Muslim Youth United would be nowhere close to where it is today and we look forward to their continued support in slowly but surely restoring much-needed faith in our humanity.”

The inaugural project three years ago the grouping managed to carry out three such projects and the following year there were four but this year there were 14 charity drives that were concluded.

Panjwani said the idea to develop this initiative begun, and continues to be developed, with the purpose of empathising with our fellow brothers and sisters in creation, whether they are on the streets, in orphanages, behind bars in prisons, or confined to any kind of impoverishment.

On the latest development on the two ‘We Care’ wards at Queens, Panjwani said they are being brilliantly been taken care of by the team that has been assigned to see to their needs and wants.

“Regular checks are made by MYU members, and enquiries are very often conducted with senior authorities of the wards to ensure that our funds and our donors’ hard-earned contributions are being correctly used and channeled.

“Since the beginning of 2020, some of the major contributions and refurbishments that we have been able to contribute towards the development of the wards are fresh coats of paint for the ward buildings and rooms; plumbing repairs and weekly visits to the children and their guardians with healthy snacks and other provisions.”

Panjwani said they also provided a new washing machine; new chairs and benches for the nurses quarters and the waiting area and installed new curtains and bed covers.

Muslim Youth United was established in 2014 as a WhatsApp group that later turned to philanthropy and since its inception, and has undertaken many empowerment projects that include a feeding programme at Queens every Wednesday in which they supply food items for the kitchen to prepare either rice with beef, or with soya pieces or chicken stew and they also supply milk and other food supplements such as Chiponde.

As part of their celebration of the Eid al-Adha Festival of the Sacrifice August last, the grouping donated 273kgs of meat to Queens and that’s when they decided to continue with the feeding programme.

As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the grouping donated health products for better care of patients to Queens’ Pediatric section that included 1,000 face masks, 50 washing stations, liquid dispensers and disinfectant fluids.

Last December, the grouping also donated physiotherapy equipment to Kachere Rehabilitation Centre, MACOHA and FEDOMA in Blantyre that included 120 wheelchairs, 20 walkers and 100 walking sticks.

And in September last year, MYU organised a Blood Donation Camp at Mpingwe Sports Club in conjunction with Malawi Blood Transfusion Service, National Muslim Students Association, Pakistan Welfare Association and Limbe Muslim Jamal Bilal Trust.