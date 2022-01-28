OPC makes major error on Cabinet announcement by leaving out Agnes Nkusa Nkhoma

Nkusa Nkhoma when she was deputy Agriculture Minister

* Reported to be in the initial appointment as deputy Minister of Gender, Community Development & Social Welfare

By Duncan Mlanjira

Secretary to the Office of the President & Cabinet, Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi has expressed “regret for any confusion caused” over the omission of Agnes Nkusa Nkhoma from the second set of Cabinet Ministers released on Thursday.

Nkusa Nkhoma was formerly deputy Minister of Agriculture and now is deputy to Minister of Gender, Community Development & Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati.

Chikhosi said her new appointment was omitted from the earlier announcement due “to human error”. He went on to also correct the figures that following her addition, the Cabinet is now at 30 with 40% as women inclusion.

The Cabinet is down by one member from the maiden 31 Chakwera appointed 17 months ago. There are now 21 full ministers and nine deputies.

Dropped from the Cabinet include former Finance Minister Felix Mlusu (replaced by Sosten Gwengwe in a merger portfolio with that of Economic Affairs); Ulemu Msungama as Sports Minister replaced by Richard Chimwendo-Banda; Rashid Gaffar from Ministry of Mining (replaced by new face in Albert Mbawala).

Followed by Chrissie Kanyasho from being deputy Minister of Health and Roy Kachale (son to former President Joyce Banda) from Minister of Industry.

Vice-President Saulos Chilima is now left with Public Sector Reforms as the Economic Affairs portfolio has been merged into into Gwengwe’s Finance Ministry.

The six that have been dropped join beleaguered Chitipa East MP Kezzie Msukwa, who was fired over his involvement in the investigations that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is conducting over alleged corruption dealings associated with British national Zuneth Sattar.

The list of full Ministers:

* Lazarus Chakwera — Defence;

* Saulos Chilima — Public Sector Reforms;

* Sosten Gwengwe — Finance & Economic Affairs;

* Titus Mvalo — Justice;

* Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda — Health;

* Jean Sendeza — Homeland Security;

* Nancy Tembo — Foreign Affairs;

* Gospel Kazako — Information & Digitization;

* Lobin Lowe — Agriculture;

* Michael Usi — Tourism, Culture and Wildlife;

* Patricia Kaliati — Gender, Community Development & Social Welfare;

* Jacob Hara — Transport & Public Works;

* Blessings Chinsinga — Local Government;

* Vera Kamtukule — Labour;

* Abida Mia — Water & Sanitation;

* Mark Katsonga Phiri — Trade & Industry;

* Samuel Kawale — Lands;

* Eisenhower Mkaka — Natural Resources;

* Timothy Mtambo — National Unity;

* Albert Mbawala — Mining;

* Ibrahim Matola — Energy

Deputies

* Monica Chang’anamuno — Education;

* Harry Mkandawire — Defence;

* Deus Gumba — Lands;

* Enock Phale — Health;

* John Bande — Water and Sanitation;

* Nancy Mdooko — Transport and Public Works;

* Halima Daudi — Local Government;

* Madalitso Kambauwa — Agriculture;

* Agnes Nkusa Nkhoma — Gender, Community Development & Social Welfare