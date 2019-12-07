Ntcheu police arrest students over riots

Police in Ntcheu have arrested three students for malicious damage of property at Bilira Community Day Secondary School in the district.

Ntcheu police deputy spokesperson, Sub-inspector Rabecca Kwisongole said the three students (names withheld because they are minors) are suspected to be ring leaders of riots that happened at the school on December 1 which led to vandalism of properties at the institution.

“The students are suspected to have organized riots which led to vandalism of school properties and a teacher’s house,” she said.

Kwisongole said the police are yet to establish what motivated the students to go rioting and she urged learners to resort to peaceful means of expressing their feelings whenever they are aggrieved.

She said the students have been charged with malicious damage, which is contrary to section 344 of the Penal Code. — reporting by Chitetezo Duwe and Chimwemwe Kamdende, MANA