NICO Group injects K30 million towards Export Development Fund’s Intra Africa Trade Fair exhibition

By Victor Singano Jnr

NICO Group has sponsored K30 million to Export Development Fund (EDF) which will help towards the participation of the forthcoming Intra Africa Trade Fair scheduled for today, November 9-15 in Cairo, Egypt.

Participating states, groups and companies are expected to take their businesses to the next level as IATF facilitates meetings and networking opportunities with major African trade actors and political stakeholders aimed at accelerating investment reach into African markets.

Speaking during the cheque in Lilongwe, NICO Group Head of Marketing & Customer Experience, Maureen Mlenga said the fair is an opportunity for Malawi to generate business corroborations and investments.

“Looking at this platform, we at NICO thought that it is good for the country to be visible at this significance platform by partnering other players as the platform brings different investment opportunities.

“We have small medium enterprises which do not have resources to solely participate at the fair, so we thought it wise to partner EDF so that Malawi should participate as a nation to showcase Malawi products and investment opportunities so that they should be able to interact at continental scale.”

In his remarks, EDF Managing Director, Fredrick Chanza said the support has come at the right time as it will go a long way in amplifying Malawi’s representation, thereby showcasing countries excellence on the continental stage.

He, therefore, thanked NICO Group for being a key partner in driving Malawi’s economic empowerment as Malawi strives to restructure its economy in the journey towards attaining MW2063 national vision through global and continental trade partnerships in different sectors including Industrialization.

“In a global world, you need to move out and find partnerships, investment partners and the Intra Africa Trade forum is providing us a unique opportunity in doing that, it has come at the right time.

“When you go to these forums everyone who matters is there, be it the private sector, financial, public sectors and the external players are there. So this is a huge opportunity for Malawi and thus the faster way to attract investment rather than for Malawi going countries to look for investors,” Chanza said.

Over 38 African countries have confirmed participation at the fair including two other Caribbean nations of Barbados and St. Lucia while Canada, Netherlands and Switzerland will also participate at the fair as row exhibitors.

ATF2023 will feature key leading African and international speakers, and a range of events dealing with African trade and investment which will Look out for dedicated sessions and training workshops covering exporting, standards and marketing.

The Intra Africa Trade Fair has further accommodated participating member states to showcase their products in goods, services and other investment opportunities on an interactive online platform which will continue after the trade fair has been concluded.

The fair is the 3rd edition of Intra-African Trade exhibition organized by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), in collaboration with the African Union and Africa Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat.

In her vote of thanks when Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc supported Malawi Investment & Trade Centre (MITC) also with K30 million, Director of Investment Promotion and Facilitation, Stella Ng’oma emphasized that the Intra-Africa Trade Fair is Africa’s biggest marketplace that “forges new relationships, harness business opportunities and stimulate intra-African trade, through the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, AfCTFA”.

This year’s event is a third of the series with the inaugural also held in Cairo in 2021 and the second took place in Durban, South Africa in 2021.

Malawi has actively participated in the previous fairs, and has proven to be one of the effective platforms for investment and export trade promotion and Ng’oma said the key objectives for Malawi’s participation are:

1. To promote investment opportunities in Malawi in the target sectors

2. To promote export trade through market identification

3. To provide our SMEs an opportunity for growth through partnerships and linkages.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira