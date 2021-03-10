NICE Trust appeals for emphasis on corruption prevention through public awareness

Bodole (left) and Malata exchanging the MoU

By Patricia Kapulula, MANA

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust has appealed to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to balance up interms of prevention, monitoring and prosecution of corruption if the fight against the vice is to be won.

NICE Trust Executive Director, Ollen Mwalubunju made the remarks in Lilongwe on Tuesday during a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony between ACB and stakeholders.

ACB has signed a five year MOU with NICE Trust, Malawi Institute of Education (MIE), Mudzi Wathu Community Radio, Galaxy FM and PLFm.

In an interview after the ceremony, Mwalubunju said there is a perception out there that the ACB puts emphasis on prosecution at the cost of prevention and monitoring.

He said an integrated approach in balancing up between prevention and prosecution is critical in the fight against corruption.

“As the Bureau is emphasising on prosecution, it should also emphasise on prevention and one way of preventing corruption is through public awareness.

“When people are empowered they will be messengers of what is happening in their communities as such they will be reporting those incidences and also create an early warning system if there are indications of likelihood of loopholes of corruption.”

Mwalubunju further said for people to refrain from corruption there is need for mindset change, integrity and behaviour change which he said are critical part of the prevention process.

ACB acting Director General, Elia Bodole described the appeal from NICE Trust as very important, saying the Bureau is giving it a lot of focus.

ACB has four main technical departments — two dealing with investigation and prosecution and the other two with education and corruption prevention.

Bodole said the Bureau is beefing up these departments in order to do more on prevention activities hence having less in prosecution.

“As we are standing now, we have a lot of cases that we are investigating, a lot cases that we have to take to court,” he said.

“Our capacity cannot handle all the cases and complaints that are there but if we do more on prevention as NICE has said we will stop corruption from happening and that will be good for our nation.”

It is expected that the primary and secondary school curriculum will include anti-corruption — hence the inclusion of MIE in the MOU.

MIE Board chairperson, Prof Address Malata said it is prudent to use the curriculum to sensitise learners on corruption, saying it is the best tool to communicate corruption messages.

The MOU has been signed to strengthen cooperation with anti-corruption partners.