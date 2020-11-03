NBS Bank refutes social media reports that its customers’ accounts have been hacked

* The Bank has stringent security protocols to ensure protection of depository’s funds

By Duncan Mlanjira

NBS Bank has denied reports circulating on social media that hackers have infiltrated into its systems and stolen millions of money and confidential information of its clients that include companies and NGOs.

The reports say the hackers obtained bank accounts and transaction information of over 20,000 accounts.

But the Bank says it is aware of the allegations but strongly refutes, saying it has stringent security protocols to ensure protection of depository’s funds.

“We would like to assure all our customers that their deposits and customer data is safe,” says the Bank’s statement.

“There is no loss of customers funds as has been reported. We encourage the media to engage the Bank to verify information in order to maintain professionalism and to avoid unnecessary panic,” says NBS, stressing that “customers’ deposits are safe and intact”.